NCAA top moments: College basketball champs to be crowned

35 mins ago

As Selection Sunday inches closer, several conferences are set to punch their automatic bids with their conference championship games on Saturday.

Kicking things off, No. 6 Kansas outlasted No. 14 Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game, while Creighton fell to No. 8 Villanova in the Big East tournament championship on FOX. 

Now, the ACC will crown its champion, as Virginia Tech faces No. 7 Duke, while the Pac-12 title game between No. 13 UCLA and No. 2 Arizona tips off next at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action:

ACC tournament final

Virginia Tech didn't waste any time getting on the board, going back and forth with the Blue Devils early.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Pac-12 tournament final

No. 13 UCLA and No. 2 Arizona still to come!

Big 12 tournament final

The Red Raiders got off to a hot start in Kansas City, thanks to this 3-pointer from Terrence Shannon.

It was a battle early between these teams, but Kansas managed to keep the edge for most of the first half. 

Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva came up with the first dunk of the game with some help from Adonis Arms.

It was a one-point game at the break, 37-36, as Kansas held onto the lead. 

The Jawyhawks kept their momentum going strong in the second half, adding a little razzle dazzle on this play:

The Red Raiders clawed their way into the lead midway through the second half, keeping things close.

Kansas found a late spark and took double-digit lead with 1:05 to play, and Texas Tech wasn't able to recover.

After a tough battle, the Jayhawks came out on top, 74-65, to earn the automatic bid.

Big East tournament final 

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over the Bluejays, thanks to the sharpshooting of Justin Moore.

Creighton picked up some steam in the first half, pulling within one point heading into halftime at 19-18.

Alex O'Connell sunk a 3-point jumper to open Creighton's second-half scoring and knot things up at 21.

A pair of 3-pointers from Moore helped Nova build a 33-25 lead early in the second half.

Creighton's Trey Alexander provided a much-needed spark for the Bluejays, who went on a 7-0 run late in the frame to tie things up at 36.

Back to back 3s from Collin Gillespie put the Wildcats up 50-45 with 1:58 to play, and the rest was history.

For the fourth time in the last five Big East tournaments, Villanova adds to its trophy case.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

Big Ten tournament semis

No. 24 Iowa narrowly topped Indiana, 80-77, in Saturday's semifinal game in Indianapolis. Jordan Bohannon banked the game-winner to take the Hawkeyes to Sunday's Big Ten tournament final (3:30 p.m. ET).

Jordan Bohannon's game-winner takes Iowa to the Big Ten Tournament Championship

Jordan Bohannon's game-winner takes Iowa to the Big Ten Tournament Championship
Bohannon hit a three-pointer to take the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament Championship over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Iowa will take on No. 9 Purdue in the title game. The Boilermakers advanced after topping Michigan State in a thriller in Indianapolis on Saturday, 75-70.

Mountain West tournament final

Boise State narrowly edged past San Diego State, 53-52, to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

SEC tournament semis

The Texas A&M Aggies stunned No. 15 Arkansas by defeating the Razorbacks 82-64 in the semifinals to advance to Sunday's title game. It is the second straight day that Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent after besting No. 4 Auburn on Friday, 67-62.

America East tournament final

Vermont dominated UMBC, 82-43, garnering the Catamounts an automatic bid to the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The America East is a one-bid league, so Vermont is the only team in the conference to advance.

MEAC tournament final

Norfolk State advances to the big stage after crushing Coppin State, 72-57, in the MEAC title game. Conference Player of the Year Joe Bryant led the Spartans with 23 points on their way to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

MAAC tournament final

Saint Peter’s came out on top against Monmouth, 60-54, in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title game.

SWAC tournament final

Texas Southern dominated Alcorn State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference title game, 87-62.

