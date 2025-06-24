College Basketball The Basketball Tournament Releases 2025 Bracket Ahead of $1M, Winner-Take-All Event Published Jun. 24, 2025 10:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is returning to FOX Sports this summer.

The $1 million, winner-take-all tournament is set to get underway on July 18 and will feature 26 games broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2. The single-elimination tournament will be split into eight separate regions, with each hosted by alumni teams representing locally renowned college basketball programs.

The field includes the alumni teams representing Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ohio State, Syracuse, UConn and more. Many of the top participants in the 2024 event are set to return this year, including the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein (Kentucky), Montrezl Harrell (Louisville), Russ Smith (Louisville) and Yogi Ferrell (Indiana).

There will also be several big-name newcomers in the 2025 version of TBT, including former first-round NBA Draft pick Archie Goodwin, who will play for La Familia (Kentucky alumni) and former Syracuse superstar Buddy Boeheim, who will play for Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni).

For the eighth consecutive year, TBT will feature the Elam Ending, a format where the game clock is turned off at a predetermined time in the fourth quarter, and a "target score" is set. The first team to reach that target score wins the game.

This year's event will also feature TBT’s "Home Court Advantage", which will allow host teams to play games in their home arena all the way through the championship game. "Home Court Advantage" was determined by a race to 4,000 tickets sold. Louisville fans won the race, and will now have the right to host the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the championship game as long as the Louisville alumni team continues to win.

Here is a look at the complete 2025 TBT schedule:

Regional Host Locations - July 18-23

Memorial Coliseum - Lexington, Ky. - headlined by La Familia (Kentucky alumni)

Freedom Hall - Louisville, Ky. - headlined by The Ville (Louisville alumni)

Hinkle Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Ind. - headlined by All Good Dawgs (Butler alumni) and Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni)

SRC Arena - Syracuse, NY - headlined by Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni)

Charles Koch Arena - Wichita, Kan. - headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni)

Municipal Arena - Kansas City, Mo. - headlined by JHX Hoops (Kansas alumni) and Purple Reign (Kansas State alumni)

Atlantic Union Bank Center - Harrisonburg, Va. - headlined by Founding Fathers (James Madison alumni)

Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center - Charleston, W.Va. - headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni)

Quarterfinals

July 27 and 28 (home court advantage awarded to host teams that advance)

Championship Weekend Schedule

Semifinals -Thursday, July 31

$1 Million Championship - Sunday Aug. 3

