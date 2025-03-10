College Basketball ACC Conference Tournament odds: Duke opens as heavy favorite Updated Mar. 10, 2025 2:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's conference tournament time.

The ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday with three games: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, Cal at Virginia Tech and Syracuse at Florida State.

Which squads are favored to win it and book an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10.

ACC Conference Tournament winner

Duke: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Louisville: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Clemson: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

UNC: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

SMU: +6500 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Wake Forest: +8000 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Virginia Tech: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Virginia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Stanford: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Pittsburgh: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Georgia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Florida State: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Syracuse: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Notre Dame: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cal: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Duke — surprised? — is the heavy favorite to win the ACC Tournament, and all-time, it has 22 ACC Tournament wins, with its last coming in 2023.

The Blue Devils enter the ACC tourney as the No. 1 team in the country, having won eight games in a row and 24 of their last 25.

Duke lost just one game in conference play during the regular season, a 77-71 setback at Clemson on Feb. 8. It finished 19-1.

The Blue Devils have the shortest odds to win the national championship at +340.

Second on the board is Louisville, which finished the ACC regular season at 18-2, with one of those losses coming to the Blue Devils and the other to Georgia Tech. Clemson is third on the board and also finished the ACC regular season at 18-2, falling to Louisville and Georgia Tech.

