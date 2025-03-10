College Basketball
ACC Conference Tournament odds: Duke opens as heavy favorite
College Basketball

ACC Conference Tournament odds: Duke opens as heavy favorite

Updated Mar. 10, 2025 2:24 p.m. ET

It's conference tournament time. 

The ACC Tournament begins on Tuesday with three games: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, Cal at Virginia Tech and Syracuse at Florida State.

Which squads are favored to win it and book an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ACC Conference Tournament winner

Duke: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)
Louisville: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Clemson: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
UNC: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
SMU: +6500 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Wake Forest: +8000 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Virginia Tech: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Virginia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Stanford: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Pittsburgh: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Georgia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Florida State: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Syracuse: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Notre Dame: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Cal: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Duke — surprised? — is the heavy favorite to win the ACC Tournament, and all-time, it has 22 ACC Tournament wins, with its last coming in 2023. 

The Blue Devils enter the ACC tourney as the No. 1 team in the country, having won eight games in a row and 24 of their last 25. 

Duke lost just one game in conference play during the regular season, a 77-71 setback at Clemson on Feb. 8. It finished 19-1.

The Blue Devils have the shortest odds to win the national championship at +340.

Second on the board is Louisville, which finished the ACC regular season at 18-2, with one of those losses coming to the Blue Devils and the other to Georgia Tech. Clemson is third on the board and also finished the ACC regular season at 18-2, falling to Louisville and Georgia Tech. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Indiana, Xavier, Texas among teams on the bubble

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Indiana, Xavier, Texas among teams on the bubble

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes