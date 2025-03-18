College Basketball 2025 Men's March Madness odds: Which conference will win the NCAA Tournament? Published Mar. 18, 2025 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Conference supremacy is also on the line come Tournament time.

Let's take a look at the odds for which conference will win the NCAA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 18.

Conference to win 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament

SEC: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

ACC: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Big 12: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Big Ten: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Big East: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

West Coast: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Mountain West: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Any other conference: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

American: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Atlantic 10: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

All time, five conferences have won 10 or more championships: The ACC has 15, the now-defunct Pac-12 has 15, the SEC has 11, the Big Ten has 10 and the Big East has 10.

Those numbers reflect which conference teams were in at the time of the championship win. In other words, the Big Ten doesn't get to claim UCLA's 11 titles.

Nice try.

Connecticut has won each of the past two national titles for the Big East, and prior to that, Kansas and Baylor won the Tournament in 2022 and 2021 for the Big 12.

Beyond the recent success of UConn, the Big East has been dominant in recent NCAA Tournaments. Of the last 11 champions, six have been from the Big East, including Louisville in 2013, Villanova in 2016 and 2018, and UConn in 2014, 2022 and 2023.

John Fanta on the ‘Region of Death’ West Bracket

This year, the SEC tops the oddsboard, with two of the four No. 1 seeds coming from its conference in Auburn and Florida.

The Tigers are the overall No. 1 seed, but Duke (ACC) has the shortest odds to win the title at +320, with the Gators sitting in second at +380.

Auburn is third on the board at +400.

The SEC also boasts two of the four No. 2 seeds in Tennessee and Alabama.

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide are tied for fifth on the title oddsboard at +2200.

