2024 College Basketball odds: Minnesota proves best against spread
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are in a logjam in the middle of the Big Ten Conference.
But the Golden Gophers have been, well, golden to bettors this season.
RELATED: 2024 College Basketball championship odds: Houston moves up
Minnesota is 17-10 straight up (SU) this season and has the best against the spread (ATS) mark at 23-4 (85.2%).
The Golden Gophers (8-8 in Big Ten Conference play) return to action at No. 12 Illinois (11-5 Big Ten, 20-7 overall) at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday.
The Illini, by the way, are 14-10-3 ATS (58.3%).
Here are the top 10 men's college basketball teams ATS this season:
Minnesota Golden Gophers: 23-4 (85.2%)
Cal State Northridge Matadors: 20-7 (74.1%)
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders: 17-6 (73.9%)
South Florida Bulls: 17-6-3 (73.9%)
Richmond Spiders: 19-7-1 (73.1%)
Stony Brook Seawolves: 19-8-1 (70.4%)
South Carolina Gamecocks: 19-8 (70.4%)
Texas-Arlington Mavericks: 18-8 (69.2%)
Iowa State Cyclones: 18-8-1 (69.2%)
Troy Trojans: 17-8-1 (68%)
For every ATS cover, there's an ATS loss, so here are the 10 worst teams this season:
Pacific Tigers: 6-22 (21.4%)
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: 6-19 (42%)
Old Dominion Monarchs: 7-20-1 (25.9%)
Missouri Tigers: 7-20 (25.9%)
IUPUI Jaguars: 7-19 (26.9%)
Detroit Mercy Titans: 8-21 (27.6%)
Northern Illinois Huskies: 7-18 (28%)
Michigan Wolverines: 8-20 (28.6%)
Bellarmine Knights: 8-18 (30.8%)
Air Force Falcons: 8-18 (30.8%)
Are you backing the Golden Gophers in men's college basketball? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on college basketball and other sports.
-
2024 College basketball rankings: Houston takes over No. 1 ranking
2024 Men's Final Four odds: Who's favored outside the favorites?
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Michigan State falls, St. John's on the bubble
-
2024 College Basketball championship odds: UConn sets pace, Houston moves up
2024 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Should the NCAA ban court storming after Kyle Filipowski's injury?
-
Zach Edey not returning to Purdue after this season, will declare for 2024 NBA Draft
Wake Forest upsets No. 8 Duke as court storming leaves Kyle Filipowski shaken up
2023-24 Best college basketball players: Top 25 players in first 25 days of the season
-
2024 College basketball rankings: Houston takes over No. 1 ranking
2024 Men's Final Four odds: Who's favored outside the favorites?
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Michigan State falls, St. John's on the bubble
-
2024 College Basketball championship odds: UConn sets pace, Houston moves up
2024 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
Should the NCAA ban court storming after Kyle Filipowski's injury?
-
Zach Edey not returning to Purdue after this season, will declare for 2024 NBA Draft
Wake Forest upsets No. 8 Duke as court storming leaves Kyle Filipowski shaken up
2023-24 Best college basketball players: Top 25 players in first 25 days of the season