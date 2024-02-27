College Basketball 2024 College Basketball odds: Minnesota proves best against spread Published Feb. 27, 2024 10:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are in a logjam in the middle of the Big Ten Conference.

But the Golden Gophers have been, well, golden to bettors this season.

Minnesota is 17-10 straight up (SU) this season and has the best against the spread (ATS) mark at 23-4 (85.2%).

The Golden Gophers (8-8 in Big Ten Conference play) return to action at No. 12 Illinois (11-5 Big Ten, 20-7 overall) at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Illini, by the way, are 14-10-3 ATS (58.3%).

Here are the top 10 men's college basketball teams ATS this season:

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 23-4 (85.2%)

Cal State Northridge Matadors: 20-7 (74.1%)

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders: 17-6 (73.9%)

South Florida Bulls: 17-6-3 (73.9%)

Richmond Spiders: 19-7-1 (73.1%)

Stony Brook Seawolves: 19-8-1 (70.4%)

South Carolina Gamecocks: 19-8 (70.4%)

Texas-Arlington Mavericks: 18-8 (69.2%)

Iowa State Cyclones: 18-8-1 (69.2%)

Troy Trojans: 17-8-1 (68%)

For every ATS cover, there's an ATS loss, so here are the 10 worst teams this season:

Pacific Tigers: 6-22 (21.4%)

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: 6-19 (42%)

Old Dominion Monarchs: 7-20-1 (25.9%)

Missouri Tigers: 7-20 (25.9%)

IUPUI Jaguars: 7-19 (26.9%)

Detroit Mercy Titans: 8-21 (27.6%)

Northern Illinois Huskies: 7-18 (28%)

Michigan Wolverines: 8-20 (28.6%)

Bellarmine Knights: 8-18 (30.8%)

Air Force Falcons: 8-18 (30.8%)

Are you backing the Golden Gophers in men's college basketball? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on college basketball and other sports.

