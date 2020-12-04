Boxing Predict Spence Jr. Vs Garcia & Win $1,000 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

There’s nothing like a great fight card on a Saturday night to make the blood rush inside a sports fan.

When the gloves touch and two elite boxers stand in the center of the ring with one another, nothing else in the world seems to matter.

On Saturday night on FOX Sports pay-per view, Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Danny “Swift” Garcia will match up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. to give fight fans that early holiday gift of goosebumps. You can purchase the pay-per-view right here, right now!

And with the FOX Super 6 app, you can win $1,000 to buy the family some really nice presents, as well – absolutely for free.

To play, all you have to do is download and go to the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device. Click on the app, and you will see the entry for Saturday night’s fight card. Just swipe for the results for each of the six categories that you think will win, then watch the fight card on FOX Sports pay-per-view to see if you won.

Here are the six questions that you will have to answer:

What will be the outcome of the Miguel Flores vs. Eduardo Ramirez fight?

The choices: Flores by KO/TKO, Flores by decision, Ramirez by KO/TKO, Ramirez by decision, and Draw

The WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator sees Ramirez, a 27-year-old southpaw who is 23-2-3 with 10 knockouts, take on the 28-year-old Flores (24-3-0, 12 knockouts).

Ramirez, who has a one inch reach advantage, is fighting in his first bout since a fourth round TKO of Leduan Barthelem in Nov. 2019. Flores replaced Julio Ceja, who had to withdraw due to illness. It will be Flores’ first bout since a unanimous decision loss to Leo Santa Cruz last November.

What will be the outcome of the Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed fight?

The choices: Fundora by KO/TKO, Fundora by decision, Ahmed by KO/TKO, Ahmed by decision, and Draw

The Super Middleweights take center stage in a title eliminator match as undefeated lefthander Sebastian Fundora (15-0-1, 10 KOs) takes on Habib Ahmed (27-1-1, 18 KOs).

Fundora won his first fight in 13 months back in August when he knocked out Nathaniel Gallimore in the sixth round. Ahmed had a fight against Alantez Fox called off in August and hasn’t fought since May 2019.

What will be the outcome of the Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana fight?

The choices: Lopez by KO/TKO, Lopez by decision, Santana by KO/TKO, Santana by decision, and Draw

This 10-round welterweight fight features “The Riverside Rocky” Lopez, the 36-year-old veteran with a 37-8-0 record, against “Chia” Santana, who is 25-8-1 in his career. Both fighters are aggressive.

Lopez was on the last card headlined by Spence Jr. and earned an eighth round knockout of John Molina Jr. at the Staples Center in September 2019. Santana has lost his last two fights, most recently a unanimous decision to Jarrett Hurd back in January.

What round will the Erroll Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia fight end?

The choices: Before the 8th round, 8th round, 9th round, 10th round, 11th round, or 12th round

Spence Jr.’s fights are not pigeonholed into one particular result. He has 21 knockouts, spanning from the first to the 12th round.

Garcia has built a 36-2-0 record with 21 knockouts, but has wore guys down with later round knockouts.

How many total punches landed will there be in the Spence Jr. vs. Garcia fight?

The choices: Less than 350, 350-375, 376-425-426-475, 476-499, or 500+

With both guys ability to land big punches, both give a unique style matchup. One of the things to expect is the high amount of quality punches that make an impact and do some damage.

What will be the outcome of the Erroll Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia fight?

The choices: Spence Jr. by KO/TKO, Spence Jr. by decision, Garcia by KO/TKO, Garcia by decision, or Draw.

Spence Jr. is listed at FOX Bet as the -333 favorite in the fight and, a decision result is -125. However, don’t rule out Garcia’s ability to become tactical. If he can survive Spence Jr.’s flurry at the front of the fight, he could find a way to win it.

