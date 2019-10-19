The Latest: Kiwi captain Read pays tribute to Best’s career

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Rory Best’s 14-year international career ended in tears, the Irish captain leaving the field after an hour of being pummeled by the New Zealand All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

The crowd gave the 37-year-old hooker a rousing send-off at Tokyo Stadium, recognizing his long service for Ireland after 124 tests.

Best made his test debut in 2005 in a 45-7 loss to the All Blacks in Dublin and finished with a 46-14 loss. In between, he helped Ireland win four Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam as captain last year, and led the Irish to their first ever test win over New Zealand, at Chicago in 2016.

New Zealand captain Kieran Read paid tribute to his counterpart after the game.

“I’d just like to echo what the crowd said about Rory, his fantastic career,” Read said in a TV interview. “Mate, you’ve been a legend of the game, so thank you very much for all you’ve given.”