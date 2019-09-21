The Latest: Australia rallies to avoid upset against Fiji

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Australia avoided the first big upset of the Rugby World Cup when it rallied from 21-12 down in the second half to beat Fiji 39-21.

The two-time champions were rattled by an early try to flanker Peceli Yato and a 50-meter intercept in the opening minutes of the second half by center Waisea Nayacalevu.

But as Fiji appeared set for its biggest result at a Rugby World Cup, Australia regained its composure.

Two tries in quick succession from rolling mauls by hooker Tolu Latu put Australia ahead for the first time in the 62nd minute as the Wallabies finally found a way to neutralize Fiji’s powerful and elusive running game. The Australians took full advantage when Fiji had a man in the sin-bin late in the second half.

Backs Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete, both born in Fiji, scored late to make it appear comfortable for Australia, which scored six tries in all.