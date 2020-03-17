Nearly 20 years after his time with the New England Patriots began, Tom Brady has announced it’s time to move on.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback took to social media early Tuesday morning to share the news, expressing his love for the Patriots but acknowledging his football journey will “take place elsewhere.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy Article continues below ... — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

And with that, reports are Brady has a deal in place to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has won more games (249) than the Buccaneers' previous 28 starting Quarterbacks combined 😮#FOXFacts pic.twitter.com/yYTFBEyLeN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 17, 2020

BREAKING: Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The deal is roughly $30M per year. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/sW217u2PvF — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

The GOAT is heading to Tampa 🐐 (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/Gx7XTiDLRS — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady will play in Tampa.

This season’s Super Bowl is in Tampa.

No host city ever has had its home team play in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady now aiming at more history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Here’s how the deal was done:

How did Tom Brady to the #Bucs come together? pic.twitter.com/xI7DRih1Sg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Here’s reaction from Skip and Shannon:

REPORT: TOM BRADY TO SIGN WITH TAMPA BAY

@RealSkipBayless and @ShannonSharpe are LIVE with an NFL Free Agency Special! https://t.co/lGDKcwmVu9 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had become the favorites to land Brady, according to FOX Bet:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: @TomBrady announced that he is moving on from New England 🚨 Here are the *NEW* odds for Brady's next team and Tampa Bay is the OVERWHELMING favorite. Click below to see every team's odds. 👀👇 — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) March 17, 2020

Getting back to Brady’s departure from New England, Patriots owner Robert Kraft explained how the conversation played out internally, saying that despite the departure, he loves Brady “like a son”:

Robert Kraft to ESPN: "Tommy initiated contact last night & came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son" — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 17, 2020

Statements from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Patriots career: https://t.co/DFmmbzAIdo pic.twitter.com/flVpDFB4HJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

Although the Patriots had been the odds-on favorites to re-sign Brady, according to FOX Bet, our Nick Wright says that the writing was on the wall when it came to Brady’s departure:

Brady gone. But @getnickwright isn't surprised. "All of the actual, available, tangible, information we had screamed Tom Brady was leaving New England." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/UCVk4xfIMz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 17, 2020

And both Skip Bayless says this came down to Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick:

.@RealSkipBayless on Tom Brady's announcement that he is leaving the New England Patriots: "Good for Tom Brady." pic.twitter.com/9APz7y533S — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 17, 2020

While Shannon Sharpe believes that both Belichick and Brady have earned the right to try to win a Super Bowl without the other:

Current and former players reacted to the news with a mix of predictions for what’s next, appreciation for Brady’s time in New England, and surprise:

Brady to Chargers — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 17, 2020

Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady going to the cowboys !!!!! #FreeAgency — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) March 17, 2020

I guess all good things to truly come to an end! What an era for TB12 in New England! You can only grow but so much in the same soil👊🏾 — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 17, 2020

What if there’s ANOTHER team in the mix for Tom Brady but is doing it very QUIETLY 🤫? Hmmmmmmm — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) March 17, 2020

Brady was famously drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He became the starter for New England in 2001, leading the Pats to the first of six Super Bowl titles. He played in a record nine Super Bowls in his 18 healthy seasons as the starting quarterback in New England; he has never had a losing season as a starting QB.

Forever a Patriot, forever the 🐐 Thank you, Tom. pic.twitter.com/VWhTEET4IJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

Brady signed what was believed to be a two-year extension with the Patriots in August 2019, a day after his 42nd birthday. However, details later emerged that the deal essentially added money to Brady’s deal for 2019 and voided any remaining years on the contract, making Brady a free agent this offseason.

Back in January, Brady caused quite a stir when he posted a photo of himself either walking in or out of Gillette Stadium:

It just ended up being a commercial for Hulu, but apparently the post was more prescient than anyone realized.

With Brady’s free agency looming, he and Bill Belichick reportedly met earlier this month, with different sources reporting either that the meeting did not go well or that it was business as usual.

The NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday, meaning teams can now speak to Brady about signing for next season. Free agency officially begins on Wednesday.

And of course, there’s always … hockey?!?

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.