The most wonderful day in sports is here!

Super Bowl LIV, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, takes place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida — and FOX Sports has had you covered all week!

Here’s everything you need to know about what should be an absolutely epic matchup between the Patrick Mahomes-led, high-flying Chiefs offense and the ferocious force that is the 49ers defense. Grab your snacks, pick your squares, and settle in, because this is going to be amazing.

Article continues below ...

From I to LIV, here's a look at every Super Bowl logo through the years! pic.twitter.com/QAG9eyHFyq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2020

Broadcast schedule

Super Bowl Sunday kicks off on FOX at 11 AM ET with a special edition of Undisputed live from Miami!

After Skip and Shannon get you primed for the day, the Super Bowl pregame starts at 1:00 PM ET, featuring all of our FOX NFL talent.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment are part of tomorrow's #SBLIV pregame show on FOX. Tune in beginning at 1:00 PM ET to see stars like JLo, Shakira, The Rock, Demi Lovato and much, much more. 🔗: https://t.co/izumxqrDjN pic.twitter.com/sDrgEdhANz — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 1, 2020

And that will take you right into the game itself at 6:30 PM ET, accompanied by our exclusive FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV Watch With Party, featuring Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Drew Brees, hosted by Joel Klatt! You can watch Super Bowl LIV unauthenticated if you live in the United States, right here at FOXSports.com.

This should be cool: Fox's second screen Super Bowl show will feature live commentary from Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Drew Brees. It'll stream on its app and social channels. https://t.co/0KVeddIbXt — Ben Strauss (@benjstrauss) January 31, 2020

After the game, stay tuned to our social media handles — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube — for live, on-the-ground, exclusive coverage of both teams.

Our picks to win

So who wins the title on Sunday? Colin Cowherd has been praising the 49ers all week — and all season — and he’s riding with San Francisco. For Colin, it wasn’t any one win that made him buy into Jimmy G & Co.; it was a loss to Baltimore:

Chiefs or 49ers?@ColinCowherd makes his pick for Super Bowl LIV: pic.twitter.com/qwcaxnJxJ6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 31, 2020

And as good as Patrick Mahomes is, Skip Bayless says that he’s being overhyped — and that the 49ers are simply the better team.

"The 49ers are just better, they're just the better football team and they are going to win this game. In my life, I have never seen a QB more over-hyped before his first Super Bowl than 'Patrick Mahomes Jordan.'" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/JIJr4Wx0MY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 31, 2020

And while Shannon’s still a Mahomes believer, he has to side with the Niners, too:

“Patrick Mahomes is the best QB and player in the league…. But from top to bottom, the 49ers have the better team and I've got the 49ers winning this ball game." — @ShannonSharpe makes his Super Bowl LIV pick pic.twitter.com/DMklP5nj2U — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

Nick Wright, on the other hand, is placing all of his faith in Mahomes — and expecting the young wunderkind to take his Chiefs to the promised land:

"The 49ers are an unbelievable team. They were the best team in the NFC all year. They were 3 plays away from being undefeated. They have a terrifying front 7. … Despite all of that, I think the Chiefs win. The one thing the 49ers don't have is Patrick Mahomes." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/zEnyKa0tuZ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 28, 2020

As is Jason Whitlock:

Today’s #Whitlogue: Ain't nothing but a Chiefs thang, baby. Mahomes impact on his teammates is crazy. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/6Nu81ZguiT — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 31, 2020

Wagering information

It wouldn’t be the Big Game without a little bit of action! As of Saturday afternoon, here’s where we stand on the projected margin of victory, odds on either team getting the win, the potential total score, and the favorites for Super Bowl MVP (all odds via FOX Bet):

A week by week look at how the Pro Football Championship odds have changed this season! (Past odds via PointsBet, current odds via FOXBet) pic.twitter.com/Pwvn7dIrm0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 1, 2020

Point spread

Chiefs -2 (-110)

49ers +2 (-110)

Money line

Chiefs -125

49ers +105

Total score

Over 53.5 points: -110

Under 53.5 points: -110

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes: +100

Jimmy Garoppolo: +240

Raheem Mostert: +700

George Kittle: +1600

Tyreek Hill: +1800

Travis Kelce: +1800

Damien Williams: +2200

Nick Bosa: +2500

🤷‍♂️Heads or Tails? It doesn't get much simpler than that. FOX Bet is giving even money on the coin toss in the Big Game. A staggering 68% of wagers are on heads right now. Do you agree? Or will tails never fail? — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) January 31, 2020

But that’s not all…

FOX Sports has been putting on one heck of a party all week in South Beach. We celebrated Miami — and The U — with “The ReUnion,” an epic gathering of Ray Lewis, Reggie Wayne, Ed Reed, and Michael Irving, featuring a surprise appearance by Jimmy Johnson:

We spoke to the biggest names in football at Radio Row, both as interviewer and interviewee …

"There is nothing like it… I couldn't believe I had just caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl."@dallascowboys HOF WR @michaelirvin88 shares his Super Bowl memory with @Browns QB @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/Z3koioQRzp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2020

We honored Kobe…

Before Super Bowl LIV Opening Night, we took a moment to honor @Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and those who lost their lives in yesterday's helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/3Jz9ZC5vCT — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 28, 2020

"Kobe was the type of athlete that even his enemies loved. And I think the NBA should change that logo to him." — @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/nsgxzyK9sI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 29, 2020

"He was a friend of mine, he was a mentor. He meant a lot to this world." – @49ers CB @RSherman_25 on Kobe Bryantpic.twitter.com/sHGxTmjCGZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 28, 2020

We unveiled our first annual Pup Cup, where the “49ers” managed to hold off the “Chiefs” in overtime…

The FOX Sports Pup Cup trophy is at stake! Patrick Ma-bones, Jimmy Grrrrr-oppolo, Richard Fur-Man and more take the field as the @49ers and @Chiefs compete in the first FOX Sports Pup Cup in partnership with @WKCDOGS https://t.co/4xEKskXYN3 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 1, 2020

Skip Bayless — or, should we say, Whip Bayless — rode the TrollerCoaster once again, answering fan questions live from Miami…

Here is the latest edition of #skipridesthetrollercoaster coming to you straight from scenic South Beach. Enjoy … https://t.co/w0QVswkY9A — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 1, 2020

Here I am driving Lil Wayne's Lambo away from our South Beach hotel. He let me borrow it for Super Bowl Week. Made me feel like the streets were paved with gold. #WhipBayless. LIL WAYNE JOINS US TOMORROW AT 11 E ON UNDISPUTED LIVE FROM LOOMIS PARK ON SOUTH BEACH. #DripBayless pic.twitter.com/rbNT7kh9SO — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 31, 2020

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin took over Opening Night…

This was such a blast! https://t.co/YSrsSyz2dz — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 29, 2020

Michael Vick and Dak Prescott talked toughest defenders…

🚨Power Rankings🚨@dak Prescott joins @MichaelVick to list his top 7 toughest defenders he has faced in his career! #SB54 pic.twitter.com/0ilEJobfXp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2020

And, of course, we had to react to Tom Brady’s latest tweet…

us trying to figure out what @TomBrady's tweet means pic.twitter.com/ISe0I28wqx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 30, 2020

So now, you should be all set for Super Bowl LIV. And come Sunday, we think you’re going to like what we’re cookin’.