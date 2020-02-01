Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LIV

The most wonderful day in sports is here!

Super Bowl LIV, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, takes place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida — and FOX Sports has had you covered all week!

Here’s everything you need to know about what should be an absolutely epic matchup between the Patrick Mahomes-led, high-flying Chiefs offense and the ferocious force that is the 49ers defense. Grab your snacks, pick your squares, and settle in, because this is going to be amazing.

Broadcast schedule

Super Bowl Sunday kicks off on FOX at 11 AM ET with a special edition of Undisputed live from Miami!

After Skip and Shannon get you primed for the day, the Super Bowl pregame starts at 1:00 PM ET, featuring all of our FOX NFL talent.

And that will take you right into the game itself at 6:30 PM ET, accompanied by our exclusive FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV Watch With Party, featuring Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Drew Brees, hosted by Joel Klatt! You can watch Super Bowl LIV unauthenticated if you live in the United States, right here at FOXSports.com.

Our picks to win

So who wins the title on Sunday? Colin Cowherd has been praising the 49ers all week — and all season — and he’s riding with San Francisco. For Colin, it wasn’t any one win that made him buy into Jimmy G & Co.; it was a loss to Baltimore:

And as good as Patrick Mahomes is, Skip Bayless says that he’s being overhyped — and that the 49ers are simply the better team.

And while Shannon’s still a Mahomes believer, he has to side with the Niners, too:

Nick Wright, on the other hand, is placing all of his faith in Mahomes — and expecting the young wunderkind to take his Chiefs to the promised land:

As is Jason Whitlock:

Wagering information

It wouldn’t be the Big Game without a little bit of action! As of Saturday afternoon, here’s where we stand on the projected margin of victory, odds on either team getting the win, the potential total score, and the favorites for Super Bowl MVP (all odds via FOX Bet):

Point spread

Chiefs -2 (-110)

49ers +2 (-110)

Money line

Chiefs -125

49ers +105

Total score

Over 53.5 points: -110

Under 53.5 points: -110

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes: +100

Jimmy Garoppolo: +240

Raheem Mostert: +700

George Kittle: +1600

Tyreek Hill: +1800

Travis Kelce: +1800

Damien Williams: +2200

Nick Bosa: +2500

But that’s not all…

FOX Sports has been putting on one heck of a party all week in South Beach. We celebrated Miami — and The U — with “The ReUnion,” an epic gathering of Ray Lewis, Reggie Wayne, Ed Reed, and Michael Irving, featuring a surprise appearance by Jimmy Johnson:

We spoke to the biggest names in football at Radio Row, both as interviewer and interviewee …

We honored Kobe…

We unveiled our first annual Pup Cup, where the “49ers” managed to hold off the “Chiefs” in overtime…

Skip Bayless — or, should we say, Whip Bayless — rode the TrollerCoaster once again, answering fan questions live from Miami…

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin took over Opening Night

Michael Vick and Dak Prescott talked toughest defenders…

And, of course, we had to react to Tom Brady’s latest tweet…

So now, you should be all set for Super Bowl LIV. And come Sunday, we think you’re going to like what we’re cookin’.