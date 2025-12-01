National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 13
Updated Dec. 1, 2025 11:38 a.m. ET

Week 13 continued to shake up the NFL playoff race with a new leader atop the NFC. The Broncos are leading the AFC pending tonight's Pats vs. Giants game

With the playoff race tightening fast and with just a few weeks left, every game is starting to feel like a must-win. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

  1. Denver Broncos (10-2)
  2. New England Patriots (10-2)
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)
  4. Baltimore Ravens (6-6)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
  6. Indianapolis Colts (8-4)
  7. Buffalo Bills (8-4)

NFC

  1. Chicago Bears (9-3)
  2. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)
  3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
  5. Seattle Seahawks (9-3)
  6. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)
  7. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Broncos receive a bye
  • (2) Pats vs. (7) Bills
  • (3) Jags vs. (6) Colts
  • (4) Ravens vs. (5) Chargers

NFC

  • (1) Bears receive a bye
  • (2) Rams vs. (7) 49ers
  • (3) Eagles vs. (6) Packers
  • (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks

NFL Playoff Schedule

  • January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
  • January 17-18: Divisional round
  • January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
  • February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
