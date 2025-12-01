National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 13
Updated Dec. 1, 2025 11:38 a.m. ET
Week 13 continued to shake up the NFL playoff race with a new leader atop the NFC. The Broncos are leading the AFC pending tonight's Pats vs. Giants game.
With the playoff race tightening fast and with just a few weeks left, every game is starting to feel like a must-win. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- Denver Broncos (10-2)
- New England Patriots (10-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)
- Baltimore Ravens (6-6)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-4)
- Buffalo Bills (8-4)
NFC
- Chicago Bears (9-3)
- Los Angeles Rams (9-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-3)
- Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)
- San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Broncos receive a bye
- (2) Pats vs. (7) Bills
- (3) Jags vs. (6) Colts
- (4) Ravens vs. (5) Chargers
NFC
- (1) Bears receive a bye
- (2) Rams vs. (7) 49ers
- (3) Eagles vs. (6) Packers
- (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
