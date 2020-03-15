The Tennessee Titans resigned Ryan Tannehill and now Tom Brady has one less option

Ryan Tannehill secured the bag. For himself and away from Tom Brady.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill signed a four-year deal with the team paying up to $118 million.

The contract includes an annual value of $29.5 million with $62 million fully guaranteed.

Before the deal was done, Tom Brady‘s name was thought to be connected to Tennessee as a potential landing spot for the GOAT.

He was seen canoodling with friend and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at a UNC basketball game earlier this month.

But apparently, it was nothing more than a chat with a good pal.

In Tennessee’s case, if you’ve got a good thing, why change it? Tannehill beat Brady and the Patriots in the AFC wild-card round in the 2019 postseason, before upsetting the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

The Titans’ season ended with an AFC title game lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

On top of all of that, Tannehill had himself a year.

He earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2019, after suffering a litany of injuries that caused him to miss the 2017 season and a chunk of the 2018 season.

This past season, Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions, and finished the season with an NFL-high 117.5 passer rating.

Now that Tennessee is off the table, will New England be more of a player for Brady?

Apparently, his phone conversation with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick earlier this month regarding free agency didn’t go as planned.

Now, it looks like his options are only narrowing.

Brady, at 42 years old is coming off a season that left much to be desired. His 24 touchdown passes and 6.6 yards per attempt average were his lowest since 2006, while his 88.0 quarterback rating was his worst since 2013.

But the six-time Super Bowl champion still has suitors vying for his attention.

Los Angeles has been a hot topic of conversation when it comes to Brady and free agency.

Brady has also been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.

The debate for where Tom will land lives on, but at least we can take the Titans off the list.