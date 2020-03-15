Ryan Tannehill secured the bag. For himself and away from Tom Brady.

Staying in Tennessee!@Titans announce they are signing QB Ryan Tannehill to a 4-year deal worth $118M. pic.twitter.com/OAkL36976K — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 15, 2020

Article continues below ...

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill signed a four-year deal with the team paying up to $118 million.

The contract includes an annual value of $29.5 million with $62 million fully guaranteed.

The 2020 and 2021 fully guaranteed salaries for Ryan Tannehill are very reasonable here. https://t.co/653yOXPJRY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 15, 2020

Before the deal was done, Tom Brady‘s name was thought to be connected to Tennessee as a potential landing spot for the GOAT.

He was seen canoodling with friend and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at a UNC basketball game earlier this month.

But apparently, it was nothing more than a chat with a good pal.

In Tennessee’s case, if you’ve got a good thing, why change it? Tannehill beat Brady and the Patriots in the AFC wild-card round in the 2019 postseason, before upsetting the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

The Titans’ season ended with an AFC title game lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Top 10 Tannehill Moments of 2019. Let’s run it back in 2020. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SoETKQxmWS — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 15, 2020

On top of all of that, Tannehill had himself a year.

He earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2019, after suffering a litany of injuries that caused him to miss the 2017 season and a chunk of the 2018 season.

This past season, Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions, and finished the season with an NFL-high 117.5 passer rating.

.@ShannonSharpe on if he'd rather have Ryan Tannehill or Tom Brady: "Tannehill, at this point in their careers he's a better QB than Brady." RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/YEN4LtOIRY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 12, 2020

Now that Tennessee is off the table, will New England be more of a player for Brady?

Apparently, his phone conversation with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick earlier this month regarding free agency didn’t go as planned.

.@RealSkipBayless on Brady & Belichick's phone call: "Brady was hoping against hope that for the first time in 20 years, he and Belichick would have a warm conversation. And that for the first time ever, he actually had leverage over his coach. Apparently it did not go well." pic.twitter.com/JNG57c5Klc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 5, 2020

Now, it looks like his options are only narrowing.

Brady, at 42 years old is coming off a season that left much to be desired. His 24 touchdown passes and 6.6 yards per attempt average were his lowest since 2006, while his 88.0 quarterback rating was his worst since 2013.

But the six-time Super Bowl champion still has suitors vying for his attention.

With the Titans and Ryan Tannehill closing in on a new deal, what does that mean for Tom Brady? Keeping a close eye on the Chargers, who franchise tagged TE Hunter Henry, but also cleared space by releasing veteran DT Brandon Mebane and LB Thomas Davis Sr on Friday. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) March 15, 2020

Los Angeles has been a hot topic of conversation when it comes to Brady and free agency.

"Is it possible that Tom Brady is giving us a sign that he's coming to the Chargers?" — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/WsxeGhhJPg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 10, 2020

Brady has also been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.

The debate for where Tom will land lives on, but at least we can take the Titans off the list.