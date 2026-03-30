2026 NFL Odds: Will Michael Pittman Jr. Eclipse Receiving Yards Prop?

The Michael Pittman Jr. era in Pittsburgh begins this season.

Pittman spent his first six seasons with the Colts but got traded to the Steelers for a late-round pick earlier this month.

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 31.

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Michael Pittman Jr. regular-season receiving yards

Over 774.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 774.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Pittman was selected by Indianapolis with the 34th pick (second round) in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he got off to a solid start in the league, playing in 13 games and totaling 40 receptions and 503 yards.

The 2023 season, however, has been his best so far. That year, he played in 16 games, had 109 receptions, was targeted 156 times and racked up 1,152 yards.

Bettors considering sprinkling cash on his receiving yards Over/Under might want to note that, in 2020, he missed several games because of a lower-leg injury. Since then, he has suited up for at least 16 games every year and has at least 784 receiving yards in each of those seasons.

Another point to ponder is what quarterback will be throwing the ball to the 6-foot-4 receiver.

Currently, Aaron Rodgers is QB1 on the Steelers' depth chart. Could the 42-year-old veteran with a Lombardi Trophy and four regular-season MVPs on his resumé step away from the game and retire before next season?

Some reports indicate that he'll announce his decision before April's draft. But he did play for Steelers' newest head coach, Mike McCarthy, for 13 seasons in Green Bay.

With that in mind, Rodgers could very well stick around for one more year, giving Michael Pittman Jr. a reliable QB who could help him easily eclipse 774.5 receiving yards.