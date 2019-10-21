Rivera: Panthers sticking with Allen as starting QB vs 49ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera ended any suspense over his quarterback situation, saying Kyle Allen will remain the starter when Carolina visits the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Allen is 4-0 as Carolina’s starter this season since taking over for the injured Cam Newton.

Rivera says Newton will work with trainers this week at practice, but isn’t sure how much — if at all — the 2015 league MVP will practice. Newton has missed four games with a mid-foot sprain and hasn’t practiced since a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Panthers return to practice Tuesday.

Allen, who went undrafted in 2018, has helped dig the Panthers (4-2) out of a 0-2 hole to start the season. He has the fourth-best QB rating (106.6) in the league.