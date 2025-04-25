National Football League 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: Ward, Jeanty favored Published Apr. 25, 2025 1:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft was filled with surprises. And now, oddsmakers are ready to start cooking on the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds.

It should come as no surprise that the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, Miami QB Cam Ward, is a top contender to take home the award.

However, Ward was just one of many offensive studs selected Thursday night, with running back Ashton Jeanty neck-and-neck on the oddsboard with Ward.

Two-way star Travis Hunter and receiver Tetairoa McMillan are in the running as well.

Let’s get into the 2025 OROY odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 25.

2025-26 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Cam Ward, Titans: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Travis Hunter, Jaguars: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Omarion Hampton, Chargers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Matthew Golden, Packers: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

As mentioned, the Titans selected Ward with the first overall pick, which everyone saw coming. Last season, he set the Division I record for passing touchdowns (156) and, as of Friday afternoon, sits atop the OROY oddsboard.

Right behind Ward is Jeanty, the Boise State running back whose 2,601 rushing yards last season were the second-most in a single season in college football history (Barry Sanders rushed for 2,628 in 1988).

Jeanty went sixth to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hunter, the second pick in the draft, is third on the oddsboard, even though it's unclear if he will play receiver or cornerback in the NFL — if not both.

Last season, the Heisman-winning Hunter also won both the Biletnikoff (most outstanding college receiver) and Benarik (most outstanding college defender) awards. He had 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Colorado Buffaloes.

