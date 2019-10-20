Rams start newly acquired CB Jalen Ramsey against Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t wasting any time putting newly acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey to work.

Ramsey is active and will make his debut with Los Angeles on Sunday against Atlanta. The Rams sent Jacksonville three picks — including first-round selections in 2020 and 2021 — for Ramsey. Los Angeles is hoping Ramsey’s arrival will help the defending NFC champions emerge from an early season funk. The Rams have dropped three straight after a 3-0 start to fall behind behind unbeaten San Francisco and second-place Seattle in the NFC West. Los Angeles will also have running back Todd Gurley in the lineup after he sat out a loss to San Francisco last week with a quadriceps injury.

The New York Giants will have star running back Saquon Barkley back in the lineup for the first time since mid-September when they host Arizona. Barkley hasn’t played since suffering a sprained ankle in Week 3 against Tampa Bay. Darius Slayton will start at wide receiver for the Giants in place of the injured Sterling Shepard.

The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers will again be without leading wide receiver Davante Adams, who will sit out against Oakland while dealing with a turf toe injury. Wide receivers Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) are both in the lineup after being listed as questionable during the week.

Houston is taking on AFC South rival Indianapolis without starting cornerback Bradley Roby and right tackle Tytus Howard. Howard has been an important part of a revamped line that hasn’t allowed a sack in either of Houston’s past two games, victories over Atlanta and Kansas City. The Colts are hurting in the secondary. Cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Malik Hooker are out. Indianapolis will have linebacker Darius Leonard. Leonard, an All-Pro last season, missed the past three games with a concussion.

San Francisco will try to stay unbeaten in Washington with running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert was questionable coming in with a knee injury. The Washington Redskins will be without top cornerback Josh Norman, who is dealing with hand and thigh issues.

Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Matt Milano has been listed as inactive against the winless Miami Dolphins because of a hamstring injury. Milano was hurt in a 14-7 win over Tennessee on Oct. 6. The Bills are also missing Milano’s primary backup Corey Thompson, who is inactive because of an ankle injury.