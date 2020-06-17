The Pro Bowl is making its way to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The NFL has a brand new toy and its looking forward to playing with it.

Breaking: The 2021 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/3qjihBl2YV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 16, 2020

Roger Goodell and the NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 version of the Pro Bowl – the league’s annual all-star game – will be held at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders beginning this fall.

The biggest NFL stars are coming to Vegas. The 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is heading to Las Vegas! MORE: https://t.co/8SX9iW33gd pic.twitter.com/vwjwvVYiAD — NFL (@NFL) June 16, 2020

In a statement, NFL EVP of Club Business and League Events Peter O’Reilly said the league is excited to venture into a brand new market with their annual showcase game.

“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time. We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years. To our partners at Florida Citrus Sports, Camping World Stadium, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Visit Orlando, we appreciate your tremendous efforts over the years and look forward to creating more memorable moments together in the future.”

Meanwhile, we’re all busy dreaming what the Las Vegas Strip will look like come Jan. 31, 2021 – and we think we have an idea.

Time will tell if Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium will serve as the Pro Bowl location for years to come, but historically, the game finds a spot and sticks to it.

From 1951 to 1972, the Pro Bowl took place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, then the home of the Los Angeles Rams and now the home of the USC Trojans. From 1972 to 1978, the game hopped around before landing and living at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii every year from 1980 to 2016, save for 2010 and 2015.

Then, from 2017 to 2020, the game moved to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/VaEfbIhSbk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020

The Pro Bowl announcement comes as the second win for Sin City already this year, considering a little less than two months ago, Goodell announced that the 2022 NFL Draft would be held in Las Vegas.

The 2020 version of the draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas in April, but instead, was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio before returning to Vegas in 2022.

As far as the debut of Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders will host two preseason games at their new home – against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 27 and against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 3 – before debuting the new stadium in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The wait is over. Your full schedule for the inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders is here. 🎞️ More » https://t.co/J7SreLBaK4 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/kOGXcjuShu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 7, 2020

Think the NFL is invested in the Las Vegas market?

Consider this: Last season, the Raiders finished 7-9 and are in the same division with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs – and this season, no team in the NFL has more primetime games than the Raiders, all of which will take place at Allegiant Stadium.

Four primetime games.

All at home. Highlights from our 2020 schedule: https://t.co/IelVzUFmAm More at 5 p.m. on @nflnetwork. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 7, 2020

The Raiders are led by 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr, who tweeted out his own version of the Pro Bowl announcement on Tuesday.

Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas!! #3x pic.twitter.com/N8f655X6pP — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 16, 2020

Despite featuring a collection of the game’s best players, the Pro Bowl hasn’t always matched the intensity of regular season and playoff football.

But it has featured some memorable moments, like this hit from the late Sean Taylor at the 2006 Pro Bowl.

There was nobody like Sean Taylor. This hit at the 2006 Pro Bowl is still wild 🔥 (via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/XYQZDEKXC2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2019

And how about this throwback quarterback competition featuring NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady back in 2002?

Quarterbacks putting their arm strength to the test at the 2002 Pro Bowl QB Challenge! pic.twitter.com/d1FiMRm7fY — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) May 20, 2020

Vegas, here we come.