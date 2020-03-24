With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

There’s a lot of Tom Brady talk going on, and rightfully so.

But today, we sing “happy birthday” to another GOAT-status quarterback: NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Manning spent 18 seasons playing in the NFL: 14 with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Denver Broncos.

Along the way, he’s picked up a few pieces of hardware and forever etched his name in the record books.

Not to mention, he’s the only starting quarterback to win Super Bowl titles with more than one franchise.

While he’s a legend on the field, he’s also got some superstar moments off of it.

So, let’s celebrate his birthday with the top 5 moments of Peyton, just being Peyton.

5. Peyton, the family man

You know the saying, “old habits die hard.” Well, maybe someone should have let Peyton know he wasn’t playing in the NFL anymore.

P.S. Keep him away from your kids.

4. Peyton, the retiree

Peyton took retirement from the NFL to a whole new level – but even in his post-football days, he hasn’t lost his competitive drive and work ethic.

3. Peyton, the interviewee

The question we all needed answered today: Why doesn’t Peyton Manning have a mustache?

2. Peyton, the party host

The comeback King knows that a game isn’t over until it’s over.

He also should’ve known that chocolate chips don’t belong in 7-layer dip.

1. Peyton, the host

Peyton is almost as great of a host as he is quarterback – or is it the other way around?

We’re just kidding. Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend, Peyton Manning!