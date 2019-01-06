NFL Today, Wild-Card Playoffs

<p> Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) runs off of the field after the team's win over the Houston Texans in an NFL wild card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) </p>

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. EST. Philip Rivers and the Chargers (12-4) are making their first postseason appearance since 2013, but were held to a season low in points in their last meeting with the Ravens (10-6) — a 22-10 loss last month. Baltimore rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is 6-1 since taking over for Joe Flacco as the starter. Under first-year coordinator Don Martindale, the Ravens allowed an NFL-low 292.2 yards per game and ranked second in fewest points allowed with 17.9 per contest.