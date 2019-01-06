NFL Today, Wild-Card Playoffs

SCOREBOARD

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. EST. Philip Rivers and the Chargers (12-4) are making their first postseason appearance since 2013, but were held to a season low in points in their last meeting with the Ravens (10-6) — a 22-10 loss last month. Baltimore rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is 6-1 since taking over for Joe Flacco as the starter. Under first-year coordinator Don Martindale, the Ravens allowed an NFL-low 292.2 yards per game and ranked second in fewest points allowed with 17.9 per contest.