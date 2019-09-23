NFL Today, Week 3

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m. EDT. Mitchell Trubisky has won his past four road starts for the Bears (1-1), but the Chicago quarterback has struggled in the first two games while going 42 of 72 for 348 yards with an interception and no TDs. The Redskins (0-2) also have recent history on their side, having won the past seven meetings. Case Keenum is off to a solid start, throwing for 601 yards and five TDs with no INTs through his first two games.