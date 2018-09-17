NFL Today, Week 2

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. EDT. The Seahawks are 23-9 in Monday night games, including an 11-game win streak snapped by Atlanta last November. Coach Pete Carroll needs two victories to tie Mike Holmgren’s club-record 90, counting the regular season and postseason. Carroll has 79 regular-season wins, seven shy of Holmgren’s franchise mark. The Bears are playing in prime time again after a gut-wrenching loss at Green Bay last Sunday night. Edge rusher Khalil Mack plays at Soldier Field for the first time since the blockbuster trade from Oakland on Sept. 1. Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher will be inducted into the Bears Ring of Excellence at halftime.