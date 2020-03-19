With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.

But quarantine isn’t so ‘ruff’ for everyone.

The life of a Great Dane …unbothered & happy everyone is suddenly always home 🐾👌🏾 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/G5Vtdfk2ng — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 19, 2020

Even with all the treats our doggies are getting, they still want more.

Someone doesn’t want us to do a quarantine workout! He thinks we finally caved and just get to stay at home all day #happyboi #sirhumpalot pic.twitter.com/3IM1GsBoah — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) March 19, 2020

But remember, they can be helpful, too!

Athletes all around are trying to stay in shape.

You got this, Serge Ibaka!

Cardio day at home pic.twitter.com/LzSRGBnzwk — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 18, 2020

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Sherriff is quite the innovator.

Being creative with this self quarantine 🙂 pic.twitter.com/HMAUMlsvxM — Ryan Sherriff (@KingSherriff) March 19, 2020

While one Miami Marlins minor league infielder might be a little too creative…

Just a quarantined minor leaguer from Texas🤷🏻‍♂️ #marlins pic.twitter.com/T0tK2xY2A6 — Nic Ready (@nic_ready) March 18, 2020

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Max Crepeau adapted the MLS at-home-challenge to fit his position.

They don’t call New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley “Saquads” for nothing.

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic is the poster child for, “Don’t try this at home, kids.”

Forget the NBA, Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard is going to be a professional gamer by the end of this quarantine.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox aren’t far behind.

“Dad of the Quarantine” award goes to Baltimore Ravens back-up quarterback Robert Griffin III…

…with former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush coming in at a close second.

Pro tip: Ask permission before filming at home.

NHL Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon’s wife was not camera ready. But let’s be honest, none of us are.

But going live can be fun! Especially when you get to interact with your favorite NFL player.

I’m going LIVE at 12:30MT, if you have a lil one that wants to video chat with me or that wants an autograph… join the show. For autographs: upload photos to https://t.co/43WtIHzoat

To watch/ask questions: https://t.co/D8iGfMX20R pic.twitter.com/1LTCykvwBt — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 19, 2020

Or if soccer is more your speed, Orlando City’s midfielder Oriol Rosell is here for you.

Hey fam, @Urirosell is taking over our Twitter later today and answering your questions. Ask him anything, fire away! pic.twitter.com/zrc5bV271s — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 18, 2020

Now’s the time to get creative.

Out of hand sanitizer? Why not make your own like Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young’s wife did.

Now that our hands are clean, how about some magic tricks?

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is your next Houdini – and no, we’re not just saying that because of his famous one-handed catch.

We’re busting out all the tricks, and skateboard legend Tony Hawk is seriously shreddin’.

Catch you on the flip side, Tony.