Social Roundup: Here’s a look at what pro athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 19
With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.
Welcome to LIFE!
Otherwise known as our lives right now.
That’s Life pic.twitter.com/BTa1w8FooH
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) March 19, 2020
But quarantine isn’t so ‘ruff’ for everyone.
The life of a Great Dane …unbothered & happy everyone is suddenly always home 🐾👌🏾 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/G5Vtdfk2ng
— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 19, 2020
Even with all the treats our doggies are getting, they still want more.
Someone doesn’t want us to do a quarantine workout! He thinks we finally caved and just get to stay at home all day #happyboi #sirhumpalot pic.twitter.com/3IM1GsBoah
— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) March 19, 2020
But remember, they can be helpful, too!
Messi vs his dog went as you would expect (via @footballwave/@leomessi)
Athletes all around are trying to stay in shape.
You got this, Serge Ibaka!
Cardio day at home pic.twitter.com/LzSRGBnzwk
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 18, 2020
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Sherriff is quite the innovator.
Being creative with this self quarantine 🙂 pic.twitter.com/HMAUMlsvxM
— Ryan Sherriff (@KingSherriff) March 19, 2020
While one Miami Marlins minor league infielder might be a little too creative…
Just a quarantined minor leaguer from Texas🤷🏻♂️ #marlins pic.twitter.com/T0tK2xY2A6
— Nic Ready (@nic_ready) March 18, 2020
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Max Crepeau adapted the MLS at-home-challenge to fit his position.
Keeping those hands quick…. (and clean)
A new take on the #StayAtHomeChallenge with @MaxCrepeau #VWFC pic.twitter.com/E02C0k3PG2
— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) March 19, 2020
They don’t call New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley “Saquads” for nothing.
Little Quarantine Work 😤🤘🏾#huluhaslivesports
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic is the poster child for, “Don’t try this at home, kids.”
Christian Pulisic's first TikTok went well 😂 (via christianmpulisic/TikTok)
Forget the NBA, Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard is going to be a professional gamer by the end of this quarantine.
Let’s go baby!!! 34 bodies and the dub. #CashAppCodeGreen @GoldGloveTV @TmarTn @GoBoomTV pic.twitter.com/tYuiQGi3s6
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) March 19, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox aren’t far behind.
Josh Hart and De’Aaron Fox trash talking each other while playing COD 😂 (via @jhart)
“Dad of the Quarantine” award goes to Baltimore Ravens back-up quarterback Robert Griffin III…
…with former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush coming in at a close second.
Pro tip: Ask permission before filming at home.
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon’s wife was not camera ready. But let’s be honest, none of us are.
— Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) March 19, 2020
But going live can be fun! Especially when you get to interact with your favorite NFL player.
I’m going LIVE at 12:30MT, if you have a lil one that wants to video chat with me or that wants an autograph… join the show.
For autographs: upload photos to https://t.co/43WtIHzoat
To watch/ask questions: https://t.co/D8iGfMX20R pic.twitter.com/1LTCykvwBt
— Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) March 19, 2020
Or if soccer is more your speed, Orlando City’s midfielder Oriol Rosell is here for you.
Hey fam, @Urirosell is taking over our Twitter later today and answering your questions.
Ask him anything, fire away! pic.twitter.com/zrc5bV271s
— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 18, 2020
Now’s the time to get creative.
Out of hand sanitizer? Why not make your own like Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young’s wife did.
As resourceful as they come @Mrs___Young21 https://t.co/3xRbe1O0tG
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) March 18, 2020
Now that our hands are clean, how about some magic tricks?
Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is your next Houdini – and no, we’re not just saying that because of his famous one-handed catch.
I ripped through a whole deck of cards with the help of my brotha @davidblaine of course. I kno we’re all bored at home so let me see how many cards yall can do! Remember technique is the key! And don’t hurt urself 😭😒 #DavidBlaineDeckChallenge I challenge @kingjames @willsmith @kevinhart4real @neymarjr @justinbieber @cristiano
We’re busting out all the tricks, and skateboard legend Tony Hawk is seriously shreddin’.
Went to skate today and some A-listers showed up so we went live on Instagram (I even took requests, like this Smith-vert). We were social distancing on the deck, btw. Watch it unfold in my stories if you’re bored. I hope this provides some entertainment while we wait things out during these strange times. Please stay safe wherever you may be and wash your hands (which I did before and after this session).
Catch you on the flip side, Tony.