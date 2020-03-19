Social Roundup: Here’s a look at what pro athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 19

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.

Welcome to LIFE!

Otherwise known as our lives right now.

But quarantine isn’t so ‘ruff’ for everyone.

Even with all the treats our doggies are getting, they still want more.

But remember, they can be helpful, too!

Athletes all around are trying to stay in shape.

You got this, Serge Ibaka!

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Sherriff is quite the innovator.

While one Miami Marlins minor league infielder might be a little too creative…

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Max Crepeau adapted the MLS at-home-challenge to fit his position.

They don’t call New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley “Saquads” for nothing.

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic is the poster child for, “Don’t try this at home, kids.”

Forget the NBA, Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard is going to be a professional gamer by the end of this quarantine.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox aren’t far behind.

“Dad of the Quarantine” award goes to Baltimore Ravens back-up quarterback Robert Griffin III…

…with former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush coming in at a close second.

Pro tip: Ask permission before filming at home.

NHL Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon’s wife was not camera ready. But let’s be honest, none of us are.

But going live can be fun! Especially when you get to interact with your favorite NFL player.

Or if soccer is more your speed, Orlando City’s midfielder Oriol Rosell is here for you.

Now’s the time to get creative.

Out of hand sanitizer? Why not make your own like Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young’s wife did.

Now that our hands are clean, how about some magic tricks?

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is your next Houdini – and no, we’re not just saying that because of his famous one-handed catch.

We’re busting out all the tricks, and skateboard legend Tony Hawk is seriously shreddin’.

Catch you on the flip side, Tony.