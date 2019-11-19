NFL At 100-AP Was There-The Heidi Game

<p> FILE - In this Nov. 17, 1968, file photo, New York Jets' quarterback Joe Namath (12) sweeps around the right side past Oakland Raider defenders Ralph Oliver (56) and Dan Conners (55) to score from the one-yard line during the second quarter of a football game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. The Jets were leading 32-29 when the childrens classic "Heidi" began on NBC, interrupting the final minutes of the game which the Raiders won 43-32 in one of the most dramatic rallies in AFL history. (AP Photo/File) </p>

As part of its celebration of its 100th season, the NFL is designating a Game of the Week, each chosen to highlight a classic matchup. For this week, it’s the Raiders-Jets game.

To mark each Game of the Week, the AP is reprinting its original story of a classic matchup in the rivalry. The following is the news story and the game story from Nov. 17, 1968, when the Raiders rallied to beat the Jets 43-32 in an AFL game after NBC cut short the broadcast to show the movie “Heidi” as scheduled at 7 p.m. on the East Coast.