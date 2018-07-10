Monday’s Sports In Brief

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) It’s official. LeBron is a Laker.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of LeBron James as a free agent, confirming the seismic shift created by the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player’s decision to leave Cleveland for the 16-time champion franchise on the West Coast.

James’ representatives at Klutch Sports Group tweeted a photo of James signing his contract with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. James’ agency already announced last week that the superstar had agreed to a four-year deal worth $153.3 million with Los Angeles.

Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, called James ”the best player in the world” in a news release.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free-agent guard Elfrid Payton and re-signed guard Ian Clark.

New Orleans announced the roster moves along with the formal signing of former Lakers forward Julius Randle, who agreed last week to a two-year contract worth about $18 million. Payton and Clark each have signed for one year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Kyle Anderson’s move to Memphis is official.

San Antonio had until midnight Sunday to match the Grizzlies‘ four-year, $37.2 million offer to Anderson, and declined. That means Anderson is now a member of the Grizzlies, and their likely starting small forward.

Anderson averaged 7.9 points for the Spurs last season, in his first year as a full-time starting forward.

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic has signed his rookie contract with the Dallas Mavericks that will pay the third overall pick $5.5 million next season.

Dallas moved up two spots in the NBA draft last month to get the versatile Slovenian guard, who was selected by Atlanta at No. 3. The Mavericks picked former Oklahoma scoring sensation Trae Young for the Hawks at No. 5 as part of the deal that includes a protected 2019 first-round draft pick going to Atlanta.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Doncic is set to make $6.4 million in his second season with the Mavericks.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) – Serena Williams reached her 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal by beating Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 6-4, 6-2, and never looked likely to join the parade of favorites who have been eliminated.

No. 7 Karolina Pliskova became the last of the top-10 seeds to be knocked out, losing to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. Since seeds were introduced in the 1920s, it’s the first time none of the top 10 women have reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. It’s also a first for any Grand Slam tournament in the 50-year professional era.

In the men’s tournament, Roger Federer advanced to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal also moved on to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. The Spaniard beat Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court. Nadal, a two-time champion at the All England Club, has yet to drop a set in this tournament.

As play was being suspended on other courts, Novak Djokovic broke Russia’s Karen Khachanov for the seventh time to finish off a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 win on No. 1 Court.

Ninth-seeded Amerian John Isner, No. 13 Milos Raonic of Canada and No. 24 Kei Nishikori of Japan also advanced.

NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers announced the sale of the franchise to David Tepper has closed.

Tepper becomes only the second owner in team history.

The founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P., bought the team from founder Jerry Richardson for $2.2 billion – the most ever paid for an NFL franchise. Richardson put the team up for sale in December after reports of sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace, which the league later confirmed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Former USC head football coach Steve Sarkisian has lost a $30 million lawsuit that claimed he was improperly fired by the school instead of being allowed to seek treatment for alcoholism.

An arbitrator last week ruled in favor of the University of Southern California, saying Sarkisian concealed his condition from the school. In a statement Monday, Sarkisian said he was ”disappointed in the decision, but we will respect it and move on.”

Sarkisian was fired in October 2015, two months after he slurred his words and swore during USC’s annual ”Salute to Troy” preseason pep rally.

Sarkisian blamed his behavior on mixing alcohol with medication before the event. However, Sarkisian also reportedly showed signs of being intoxicated during a game and at a team meeting.

He was replaced by current head coach Clay Helton.

BASEBALL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Giants catcher Buster Posey will miss the All-Star Game because of a lingering right hip issue that needs an injection to calm the inflammation.

The hip has bothered him both hitting and catching off and on all season, so Posey is hopeful the time off will allow him to heal.

Manager Bruce Bochy made the announcement before the start of the Giants’ three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. The Giants had been discussing the possibility for about a month, Bochy said, and Posey is scheduled to have the injection after Sunday’s Bay Bridge Series game against Oakland.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Dodgers placed right fielder Yasiel Puig on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique sprain.

Puig, who is hitting .265 with 11 home runs, was removed from Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels during a fifth-inning at-bat. Earlier, Puig had homered for the second consecutive game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Puig might not return until August.