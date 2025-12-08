Eagles vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks for Monday Night Football

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) are favored by 1.5 points against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) on December 8, 2025, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET, airing on ABC/ESPN. The expected point total for the matchup is set at 42.5.

Eagles vs. Chargers Odds & Betting Lines

Eagles vs. Chargers Prediction & Pick

The Chargers vs. Eagles matchup is shaping up to be a tight one tonight. Philadelphia is favored by 1.5 points, but Los Angeles has been strong at home with a 5-2 record at SoFi Stadium. Justin Herbert is expected to lead the Chargers offense even as he manages a fractured left hand he suffered in last Sunday’s game at the Raiders.

The Eagles enter on a two game skid and have yet to find a steady rhythm on offense. Jalen Hurts has been inconsistent, and the running game has not provided much help. That could create problems against a Chargers defense that ranks second in points allowed per game and has shown it can limit explosive plays.

The projected final score is Eagles 22, Chargers 21. The Under on the 42.5 total looks appealing given both teams' defensive profiles. The Chargers have allowed only 21.0 points per game at home, and the Eagles have had trouble generating offense on the road.

Pick ATS: Chargers (+1.5)

Pick OU: Under (42.5)

Prediction: Eagles 22 - Chargers 21

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Game date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Location: Inglewood, California

TV: ABC/ESPN

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Eagles vs. Chargers Recent Matchups

The last two times Los Angeles and Philadelphia have matched up, the two teams share a split 1-1 record.

Philadelphia has been outpaced by 1 point in its last two tilts versus Los Angeles.

Philadelphia Betting Info

In 12 Philadelphia games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Philadelphia contests this year have gone over the point total 41.7% of the time (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Eagles are 7-4 (winning 63.6% of the time).

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Eagles Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 196.3 (2,355) 22 Rush yards 108.5 (1,302) 22 Points scored 22.5 (270) 23 Pass yards against 218.3 (2,619) 18 Rush yards against 128.9 (1,547) 23 Points allowed 20.8 (249) 9

Philadelphia's Key Players

Offense

Jalen Hurts has passed for 2,514 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this year. He is averaging 209.5 yards per game and 7.4 per attempt, while completing 66.1% of his attempts.

He has tacked on 329 rushing yards (27.4 per game) and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Saquon Barkley averages 3.7 yards per carry (37th in the NFL) and 61.7 yards per game, and has 740 total rushing yards. He has recorded four rushing TDs this season.

He has also hauled in 35 passes (on 43 targets) for 259 receiving yards with two touchdowns. He's averaging 21.6 receiving yards and 2.9 catches per game.

A.J. Brown has six touchdown catches this season, and has 56 receptions for 699 yards on 87 targets, while averaging 5.1 catches and 63.5 yards per game.

DeVonta Smith has 60 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 86 times in the passing game, and averages 5.0 receptions and 66.8 yards in 12 games played.

Defense

On the defensive side, Zack Baun has 96 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 2025. His tackle total leads the Eagles.

Cooper DeJean has 4.0 TFL, 66 tackles, and one interception.

Jaelan Phillips has put up 40 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks this year.

Reed Blankenship has 64 tackles and one interception this year.

Los Angeles Betting Info

Los Angeles has covered the spread six times this year (6-6-0).

This season, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Los Angeles games have gone over the total six times this year.

The Chargers won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Chargers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

Chargers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 224.7 (2,696) 12 Rush yards 122.1 (1,465) 13 Points scored 23.1 (277) 22 Pass yards against 168.3 (2,020) 2 Rush yards against 106.9 (1,283) 13 Points allowed 21.0 (252) 11

Los Angeles' Key Players

Offense

Justin Herbert is averaging 7.2 passing yards per attempt (12th in the NFL) and 236.8 yards per game this year, completing 66.9% of his passes on the way to 2,842 total yards, 21 touchdowns (ninth in the NFL) and 10 interceptions through 12 games.

He's added 353 yards on the ground (second on the Chargers), while scoring one rushing touchdown. He's averaging 29.4 yards per game and 6.2 per attempt.

Ladd McConkey has 683 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 58 receptions, while being targeted 90 times.

This season, Quentin Johnston has caught 40 passes for 525 receiving yards with seven touchdowns through the air (seventh in the NFL). He has been targeted 69 total times and is averaging 4.0 receptions per game through 10 games played.

Keenan Allen has 60 catches for 622 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He averages 5.0 yards per game through 12 games and has been targeted 91 times.

Defense

Tuli Tuipulotu has recorded 10.0 sacks (first on the Chargers and ninth in the NFL) to go with 16.0 TFL and 33 tackles over 11 games in 2025.

Daiyan Henley has 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception. He leads the Chargers in tackles.

Derwin James has recorded 2.0 sacks as well as 5.0 TFL, 67 tackles, and one interception in the 2025 season.

Justin Eboigbe's season stats include 27 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks through 10 games.

