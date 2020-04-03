Follow live: The 2018 NFC Divisional Round classic between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints

On January 14, 2018, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The Vikings entered the game as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, playing host to the fourth-seeded Saints.

What ensued was one of the greatest finishes in NFL history – some would even call it a miracle.

Relive it with us tonight on FS1!

Before the game kicked off, Minnesota Vikings legend and hall of Famer John Randle blows the horn to get the home crowd fired up.

 

 

Stay tuned for more updates!