National Football League
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen To Call Inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic
National Football League

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen To Call Inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Updated Mar. 16, 2026 4:54 p.m. ET

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports today announced that Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a first-of-its-kind global competition from Fanatics Studios, on Saturday, March 21 from 4:00-8:30 PM ET / 1:00-5:30 PM PT on FOX, FOX One and Tubi.

As previously announced, actor and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as the event’s host alongside actor and comedian Druski.

Burkhardt, an award-winning veteran broadcaster, serves as FOX Sports’ lead NFL play-by-play announcer, bringing viewers the network’s top games each week during the season. In addition to four NFC Championships, he has called two Super Bowls (LVII and LIX) – including one alongside three-time Pro Bowl tight end and two-time Sports Emmy winner Olsen. The pair reunite in the booth to present the Fanatics Flag Football Classic from BMO Stadium, the same venue that will host flag football at the LA28 Olympic Games.

The first-of-its-kind competition includes three 12-player teams: two comprised of an incredible mix of current and former NFL stars as well as world-class athletes, and the third represented by USA Football’s reigning IFAF Flag Football World Champion U.S. Men’s National Team, setting up a can’t-miss showdown between some of the biggest names in sports and the most accomplished flag players in the world.

Founders FFC will be captained by Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts and coached by Sean Payton while Wildcats FFC will be captained by Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow and coached by Kyle Shanahan. The U.S. Men’s National Team will be captained by Aamir Brown and Darrell "Housh" Doucette and coached by Jorge Cascudo.

TUNE IN

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic airs live on FOX, FOX One and Tubi from 4:00-8:30 PM ET / 1:00-5:30 PM PT. The event will also be streamed internationally on the Fanatics YouTube channel.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jerry Jones Compares Pato O'Ward's 'Controlled Intensity' to Deion Sanders' Approach

Jerry Jones Compares Pato O'Ward's 'Controlled Intensity' to Deion Sanders' Approach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes