All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has provided the New York Jets with the classic NFL ultimatum: pay me, or trade me.

Jets All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade and there are 7 teams he would "welcome" a trade to, via @AdamSchefter. Where do you think he will land? pic.twitter.com/CU0KqVP0di Article continues below ... — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 18, 2020

The Jets drafted Adams with the sixth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018, while also being named a Second-Team All-Pro, and last season, he made his First-Team All-Pro debut.

Jamal Adams:

▫️2x All Pro, 2x Pro Bowler

▫️Only 24 years old

▫️*Currently* under contract through 2021 for $10.7M total

▫️Game-changing, play-wrecking safety

▫️He and JJ Watt are the only players in NFL history with 200+ tackles, 10+ sacks & 25+ PBU within their first 3 seasons — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

And this week, Adams’ discontent with his current contract – one that will pay him $3.5 million next season – came to a head, resulting in an official trade request.

His frustration was highlighted by a comment on an Instagram post, in which Adams says, “Maybe it’s time to move on!”

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with “Maybe it’s time to move on!” pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

Along with his request, Adams also provided a list of teams to which he would welcome a trade.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport elaborated on Adams’ current standoff with the Jets.

“The Jets do not want to trade him and have no plans to do so. If they do trade him, by the way, it would be a huge bounty. Potential first round pick and more. But they believe he is a building block to the team. They want to give him an extension. This is where the frustration from Adams comes in. Given the global pandemic, very, very few teams have struck big money extensions with their stars … So of course, the Jets wanna wait to do a deal with Adams until there’s more certainty for the season. That is something that is not good enough for him. He doesn’t understand why the Jets haven’t made him a big offer, and no doubt, he wants to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL.”

From @GMFB: The #Jets view Jamal Adams as a huge piece moving forward and despite his trade request… they may just do nothing and wait him out. pic.twitter.com/EDuYjRBjZN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2020

If the Jets were to trade Adams, he would represent the third All-Pro defensive player that New York parted ways with in the past two decades.

#Jets’ first-team All-Pro defensive players since 2000: John Abraham (2001): Traded Darrelle Revis (2009-11): Traded Jamal Adams (2019): Trade request. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 19, 2020

Few might argue that the 24-year old Adams has earned a big payday, but as is normally the case in the NFL, contract extensions before a player’s contract is expired can be contentious.

Jamal Adams on Instagram: “Maybe it’s time to move on.” His stats since entering the league in 2017 have been INSANE: Rank among DBs since 2017

• Most Sacks (12)

• Most QB Hits (23)

• Most TFLs (28)

• T-2nd FF (6) pic.twitter.com/O22SJ0OsO8 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 18, 2020

Now that the Jets are officially the latest team to endure a contract standoff with their superstar player, what should the franchise do next? Sign Adams to a big, long-term deal, let the situation play out, or trade him?

Legendary New York sports radio host Mike Francesa thinks that before Adams demands a new contract, he needs to help produce more wins for the Jets organization. With that, he advised the Jets to trade Adams and get a monumental haul in return.

“If the Cowboys want him, you know what – fleece the Cowboys. What I would tell [Adams] right now, if I were the general manager, is, ‘You know what? Prove to me you’re invaluable. How are you invaluable to me now?’ … You’re on a team that hasn’t had a winning season yet … If you’re losing with a player, he’s not invaluable. You’ve already lost with him. If he’s winning, you don’t wanna lose him. I understand that.”

Mike on Jamal Adams: "You're 16-32… Lead my team so that we're not 16-32 and then I'll pay you whatever you want. If you were 32-16 you'd have something to argue about getting a new contract. At 16-32, how do you argue that?!" pic.twitter.com/qKS0p3MdMp — MIKE'S ON with Francesa (@mikeson) June 18, 2020

Adams has played all but two games in his 3-year career, and despite his immense individual success, since Adams was drafted, the Jets have gone 5-11 in 2017, 4-12 in 2018, and 7-9 in 2019.

Regardless of the Jets’ stance that they will not trade their superstar safety, Adams’ list of teams became a hot topic on Friday morning, as evidenced by Francesa, who immediately mentioned the Dallas Cowboys.

Shannon Sharpe, however, is no fan of Adams landing in Dallas, mainly because it would make it even more difficult for the Cowboys to sign their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who is currently asking for a big contract.

“How you gonna trade for him, and then give him the money and you got Dak [Prescott], that’s been there for four years? Dak will never come to camp. Dak will say, ‘You know what, Jerry? I’m done. I’m out. Forget y’all. That would be the last straw … I think [Adams] is a good safety but I don’t think he’s the best safety in the league … If I’m the Cowboys and I sign him, how does that get me closer to signing Dak Prescott? No. No. No.”

"Jamal Adams is a good safety. But is he Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu? No. Jamal is a box safety, he can stop the run but as far as downfield, that's not his expertise. I don't see a team trading 2 first round picks and paying him the money he's asking for."@ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/c8BrHzmYCO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 19, 2020

But, does Dallas actually need Adams?

During the 2020 offseason, cornerback Byron Jones – a Pro Bowler in 2018 – left Dallas to join the Miami Dolphins in free agency. As of today, the Cowboys’ four starters in the secondary are strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, free safety Xavier Woods, and cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Trevon Diggs.

The four starters have one Pro Bowl appearance between them: Clinton-Dix in 2016.

On Friday, ESPN’s Field Yates explained why Dallas would be a good fit – financially and schematically – for Adams, who happens to be a Texas native

The Cowboys’ two projected starting safeties are scheduled to be free agents next offseason, and Adams is a massive upgrade to their personnel. He fits in basically any defense, which makes the financial part of this equation that much more pertinent: Dallas — even with a potential Dak Prescott mega-extension — can make this work with its cap.

Yes, the Cowboys are the most logical trade destination for Jamal Adams. https://t.co/ZpMpKOmCYf — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 19, 2020

If the Cowboys were to land Adams, they would have to shell out some serious dough to keep him, which the Jets don’t appear willing to do — at least not yet, considering New York has him under contract for next season at $3.5 million and at $9.9 million for the following season.

Currently, the NFL’s highest-paid safety is 2-time Pro Bowler and 2018 First-Team All-Pro selection Eddie Jackson, the Chicago Bears’ fourth round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, who is making $14.6 million per season.

The former 4th rounder, who still had a year remaining on rookie contract, is first 2017 draftee to sign an extension. Eddie Jackson gets a big one. 💰💰💰 https://t.co/6Z0mtYS65h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2020

While the knock against Adams might be that the Jets haven’t found much success since his arrival, New York’s defense did rank 7th in the NFL last season, after ranking in the bottom eight in the league in both 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, Adams’ team-leading 6.5 sacks were first in the league among all non-defensive linemen and non-linebackers. His 75 tackles were tied for second on the team, and his 13.5 tackles for loss, 7 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles led the Jets.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said that stats and money aside, Adams means more to the Jets’ future than just being an All-Pro player, which is why New York should sign him to an extension.

“When you talk about culture-building, how can you not love Jamal Adams? How can you not value Jamal Adams? How can you not look at him and see that this is the type of culture it takes to build a winning program?

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Ryan Clark agreed with Smith.

“This comes down to him being the ultimate leader for the New York Jets. This team isn’t led by Sam Darnold. This team goes as Jamal Adams goes.”

We’ll see if Adams’ leadership on the field inspires the Jets’ leadership to pay their defensive superstar.

If not, it could lead to Adams forcing his way right out of New York.