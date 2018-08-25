Jaguars WR Lee leaves exhibition game with knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, injured his left knee in an exhibition game against Atlanta on Saturday.

Lee was carted off the field after Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee twisted his leg making a tackle. Lee fumbled on the play, but it was overturned because Kazee was flagged for tackling with his helmet.

Lee had 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns last season. He signed a four-year, $34 million contract in March. It included $16.5 million guaranteed.

A second-round draft pick from USC in 2014, Lee has 171 catches for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed games in three of his first four seasons.

If Lee is out for an extended time, the Jaguars will rely on Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, Donte Moncrief and rookie DJ Chark to pick up the slack.