National Football League
'He's a Troll': Packers DB Xavier McKinney Takes Shot At Bears HC Ben Johnson
National Football League

'He's a Troll': Packers DB Xavier McKinney Takes Shot At Bears HC Ben Johnson

Updated Jan. 12, 2026 6:05 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears were hooting and hollering in the locker room after rallying late to knock the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs on Saturday night.

Coach Ben Johnson made his feelings clear. He repeatedly yelled a profanity directed at the Packers to start his postgame pep talk.

[Related: Bears Coach Ben Johnson NSFW Postgame Speech]

While the Bears' focus shifts toward a home game against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round on Sunday, Johnson's comments about the Packers are still getting plenty of attention. On Monday, he wasn't offering any apologies.

"There’s a rivalry that exists between these two teams, something that I fully recognize and I’m a part of. And, yeah, I just, I don’t like that team," Johnson said.

Chicago and Green Bay have played each other more times than any other two NFL franchises have in a rivalry that dates to 1921.

Johnson embraced it from the moment the Bears hired him from Detroit's staff last January. He needled Green Bay's coach in his introductory news conference when he said, "I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."

The Bears beat the Packers twice this year, rallying for a 31-27 wild-card victory after the teams split two tight regular-season games. They've won three of the past five meetings, counting the postseason, after being dominated for years by Green Bay.

The two coaches, meanwhile, seem to have an icy relationship. Their postgame handshake on Saturday went viral, with LaFleur extending his right hand and Johnson briefly touching it before running off.

"This is a rivalry and, city of Chicago, Green Bay, it needs to be a rivalry," Johnson said.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney praised Johnson as a "hell of a coach" and called him a "troll."

"He’s a troll," he said. "So it’s cool. I’m just not a troll. So I don’t know, that’s just him. But he’s a hell of a coach, though."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule: Divisional Round Takes Shape With 3 Matchups Set

NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule: Divisional Round Takes Shape With 3 Matchups Set

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes