Giants CB Jenkins back with team after family emergency

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Janoris Jenkins is back with the New York Giants and ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

A day after hastily walking off the field to deal with an undisclosed family emergency, Jenkins was back at practice Friday as the Giants (0-1) held their last major workout for the Sunday night game at Dallas (0-1).

While Jenkins is ready to play, coach Pat Shurmur said weakside linebacker Olivier Vernon is going to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. The Giants’ top pass rusher was on the field working with trainers this week and is making progress, the coach added.

Shurmur asked the media to give Jenkins space with “a family issue.”

Having Jenkins back is important. He is the team’s best pass defender and had an interception in the 20-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

Jenkins said everything was good with his family. He was not asked what the family problem was, nor did he discuss it when given a chance, adding he focused on football at practice.

“Yeah, short-term memory,” Jenkins “In life things happen, just have to move forward and come back to work and pick up where I left off.”

Jenkins has had to deal with a lot this offseason. His brother, William H. Jenkins, was charged with aggravated manslaughter days after the body of Roosevelt Rene was found in the football player’s Fair Lawn, New Jersey home on June 26.

The 29-year-old Jenkins did not think missing a day of practice would hurt his performance against the Cowboys.

“Situation like that, some things happen, but no, not really,” Jenkins said. “Just come back and focus back on football and continue to go.”

Safety Landon Collins said the players knew what was happening when Jenkins left the field Thursday.

“Like we always say, we have family to take care of first, our brothers first and our family,” Collins said. “That is always going to come first.”

In past years, Jenkins tended to cover star receiver Dez Bryant when the Giants played the Cowboys. Bryant was let go after last season, so the Cowboys now feature Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams and Deonte Thompson as the top wideouts.

“Yeah, it looks weird,” Jenkins said. “We got to prepare the way we always prepare. Expect the unexpected and just play football. We understand that they got a good running game and they’re trying to pick it up in the passing game …”

With Dallas using a lot of three-wideout formations, the Giants probably will be using extra defensive backs. B.W. Webb and Michael Thomas got most of the work at nickel back in the opener. If the defense wants more man-to-man coverage, Donte Deayon is probably the third-best coverage guy behind Jenkins and fellow cornerback Eli Apple.

NOTES: LB Tae Davis is questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. He missed the season opener and was limited at practice Friday. … Shurmur plans to watch a little football Sunday before heading to the stadium. “I’m a football fan, so when there’s a game on I try to watch it, if I can stay awake.” … The Giants signed T Brian Mihalik to their practice squad and released LB Calvin Munson.