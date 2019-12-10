FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Minshew, Trubisky

<p> Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) scrambles away from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, left, as he looks for a receiver during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) </p>

Injuries, injuries and more injuries. Hopefully you’ve advanced in your fantasy football playoffs but if you did, chances are you lost an important player to an injury. A lot happened in Week 14, which has opened up value for all different types of players. We also have some tough matchups at the quarterback position, which leads us toward a few names you should consider streaming instead.

___

QUARTERBACKS

Gardner Minshew at OAK

Ryan Fitzpatrick at NYG

Mitchell Trubisky at GB

Drew Lock at KC