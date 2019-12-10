FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Minshew, Trubisky

Injuries, injuries and more injuries. Hopefully you’ve advanced in your fantasy football playoffs but if you did, chances are you lost an important player to an injury. A lot happened in Week 14, which has opened up value for all different types of players. We also have some tough matchups at the quarterback position, which leads us toward a few names you should consider streaming instead.

___

QUARTERBACKS

Gardner Minshew at OAK

Ryan Fitzpatrick at NYG

Mitchell Trubisky at GB

Drew Lock at KC