Few professional athletes see their legend off the field challenge their legend on the field.

Drew Brees is in that category.

On Thursday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced on Instagram that they would commit to donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana over the course of 2020.

The Brees family is responding to the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting communities across the nation.

Thank you, @drewbrees. On behalf of the Great State of Louisiana, we are all grateful for your family’s support and generosity through this trying time. We are one Louisiana and we will get through this, together. #lagov #whodat https://t.co/aTdgBFGp0o — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 26, 2020

In the Instagram message, Brees comments that his family will further their partnerships with several organizations, including Second Harvest Food Bank, Jimmy Johns and Waitr, among others.

The goal will be to prepare and deliver 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana during the COVID-19 outbreak. The meals will feed children and families, as well as seniors.

The Brees family commitment will help

deliver 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana “for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need,” Brees says https://t.co/cGpgvSM6Db — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 26, 2020

Brees arrived in New Orleans as a free agent in 2006 and has served as the starting quarterback for the franchise ever since. And in that time, he has enjoyed one of the great quarterback runs in NFL history.

In his first season with the Saints, Brees was named First-Team All-Pro and received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. And since 2006, he has been named to 12 Pro Bowls and was twice tabbed the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

He’s also led the NFL in passing yards 7 times and in touchdown passes 4 times since his arrival in New Orleans.

I know it wasn’t his ideal scenario when he originally signed but, man, @drewbrees has been so perfect for New Orleans and Louisiana. https://t.co/BHPTCW6oog — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) March 26, 2020

However, arguably his greatest accomplishment came in 2009, when he led New Orleans to its lone Super Bowl title and was named Super Bowl MVP, just four years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city of New Orleans.

For his efforts in supporting New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, he was named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 2010.