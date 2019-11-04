Dolphins rookie WR Williams out for season with knee injury

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie receiver Preston Williams will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in the team’s first win of the year against the New York Jets.

Coach Brian Flores confirmed the severity of the injury Monday but offered no details and said it’s not yet known whether Williams will be ready for training camp next year.

The undrafted Williams was a pleasant surprise amid the team’s dismal start this season. He leads the Dolphins with 32 catches for 428 yards and caught two touchdown passes Sunday.

Williams also has a punt return average of 11.5 yards, the best by any NFL player with at least 10 returns this season.