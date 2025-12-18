NFL Confidential: Scouts, Execs, Coaches Amazed by Philip Rivers' Play in Return

No, you weren't experiencing a fever dream watching Sunday's Indianapolis Colts-Seattle Seahawks game. That was Philip Rivers under center for the Colts, playing his first game in five seasons as he nearly led Indianapolis to an upset victory on the road.

Rivers' stat line wasn't the most impressive in that game, throwing for 120 yards, a touchdown and an interception. But when you consider the circumstances the 44-year-old dealt with, the fact that he almost helped the Colts get a much-needed victory was impressive.

That's a sentiment that's shared by a good number of people around the NFL, too. FOX Sports' Eric D. Williams and Ralph Vacchiano surveyed the league for their thoughts on Rivers' return, how they thought he played and what could be next for the quarterback.

***

Scouts, execs, coaches amazed by Rivers' play

Eric D. Williams: Scouts, personnel executives and coaches I spoke with throughout the NFL agreed on the performance of 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers in nearly leading the Indianapolis Colts to an improbable road win over one of the best teams in the league in the Seattle Seahawks after a five-year absence.

Rivers played about as well as expected, considering he had been coaching high school football just weeks earlier.

"It was very impressive," an NFL coach familiar with Rivers told me. "Watching the highlights, you forget he hasn’t played in four years. He’s one of the smartest and best football players I’ve ever been around, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. He’s a Hall of Famer in my book."

"I thought it was amazing he could execute a game plan in an NFL game after three practices while being out for five years," an NFL personnel executive also told me.

Tom Brady on Philip Rivers’ NFL Return and Starting for Colts This Week

A national scout in attendance for the game at Lumen Field lauded Rivers’ command of the offense in such a short time preparing for the game.

"He’s an uber competitor and classic old-time QB leader," the scout told me. "He almost willed them to a win. I saw some rust, which was anticipated, but not what could’ve been with others. Back shoulder throws were accurate, but the time with his guys isn’t there yet.

"The receivers will need to realize the ball will be in their face before the break. He didn’t throw past 20 yards, so it’s hard to see if the deep arm is there. Indianapolis did a good job of game planning variances of draws and counters with quick throws."

***

What's next for Rivers?

Eric D. Williams: A game out of a playoff spot in the AFC at 8-6, the Colts now face three of the top 10 defenses in the NFL in points allowed over the next three weeks in the San Francisco 49ers at home on "Monday Night Football," followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans in the final game of the regular season.

With a full week of preparation, Rivers should be even more comfortable in Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s offense.

"He’s a preparation guy and always has been," a scout told me. "But his body has to catch up, too. His receivers are going to learn a lot in the next few weeks, and so will his backup, Riley Leonard."

Sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard replaced Daniel Jones when he tore his Achilles, but the team turned to Philip Rivers to start. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After finishing with just 120 passing yards and averaging 4.4 yards per completion, an NFL personnel executive wondered about Rivers’ ability to stretch the field. Rivers completed just 2 of 8 passes over 10 air yards for 33 yards and an interception, compared to 16 of 18 attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown on underneath passes, according to Next Gen Stats.

"He will be the same, but they will have to try to open it up more," the personnel executive told me when asked how he will perform against San Francisco. "It’s hard to rely on the defense to pitch a shutout."

***

Exec understands why Colts signed Rivers, but wonders what it says about the state of QB play

Ralph Vacchiano: At least one NFL executive admitted he laughed when he first heard the Indianapolis Colts were luring Philip Rivers out of retirement to replace the injured Daniel Jones. But then he realized the logic behind the humor.

"Look around," the executive told me. "It’s not like there were a lot of better options."

And that’s what Rivers’ return to the NFL after nearly five full years of retirement is really about, the exec said: A frightening lack of depth of quarterback talent in the NFL. Rather than trust the backup they chose — sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard — or elevate Brett Rypien from their practice squad or sign someone off another team’s practice squad, the Colts decided an old man who hadn’t played in five years was their best bet.

"I couldn’t believe it, but then I looked around and thought ‘I might have done the same thing,’" the executive said. "If there’s any chance that Rivers has anything left, he’s 10 times better than any other option they had, especially for a short period. It just shows what an awful job we’re all doing of developing quarterbacks in this league."

***

Scout: Rivers comparable to Rodgers, for better or worse

Ralph Vacchiano: When the Colts first signed Philip Rivers, one NFL scout said it was "a desperate act by a desperate team." So what did he think after Rivers’ efficient performance on Sunday in a near-win in Seattle?

"It’s still desperate," the scout told me. "I don’t think he’s capable of carrying them to the playoffs. I don’t see this being some magical moment where he comes off his couch and starts playing like his old self.

"But I guess I kind of see what they’re after. He may not be what he was, but his brain is still there. If he can settle the Colts down, manage the offense, not make the big mistake, maybe they can stay in games down the stretch. Maybe they can win just enough to make the playoffs. Maybe."

Another scout told me what the Colts need from Rivers is basically what the Steelers are getting from 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers in their push for the playoffs behind older-than-usual quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers has helped the Steelers post an 8-6 record so far this season as he turned 42 earlier in December. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

"Neither one is what they used to be," the scout said. "But they’re both so smart, they can make plays with their minds and their experiences. I wouldn’t underestimate that.

"But I wouldn’t necessarily rely on it as a winning formula, either."

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!



