Scout's Eye: 12 NFL Prospects Poised to Star During College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is "must-see" viewing for NFL coaches and scouts searching for potential stars in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Although postseason contests are not supposed to carry more weight than regular-season games, the opportunity to watch "best on best" matchups with a collection of blue-chip prospects on the field gives evaluators a great chance to see how these prospects handle the pressure of playing under the bright lights on a big stage.

With coaches and scouts scribbling non-stop in their notebooks during these upcoming contests, here are the 12 most intriguing prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff:

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Heisman Trophy winner operates with surgical precision from the pocket as a classic drop-back passer with outstanding touch and timing. Mendoza efficiently carves up opponents with a barrage of short and intermediate throws that force opponents to defend every blade of grass from sideline to sideline. While he lacks elite arm strength, he makes up for it with superb anticipation and ball placement. Mendoza routinely drops "dimes" on go-balls and back-shoulder fades by placing the ball in an indefensible spot for the cornerback. With the veteran also displaying superb touch and timing on red zone throws, particularly with the game on the line, the Indiana standout is a clutch-time performer no one wants to face.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The redshirt sophomore is the mobile gunslinger every offensive coordinator covets at the collegiate and professional levels. Measuring 6-foot-3, 206 pounds with A-plus arm talent and athleticism, Moore can impact the game as a traditional drop passer or as a mobile playmaker executing bootlegs and movement passes. The Oregon standout shreds opponents with pinpoint throws into tight windows, displaying outstanding touch, timing and anticipation on in-breaking routes. Despite his limited experience (18 career starts), Moore directs the Ducks’ offense like a franchise player in the mold of Jayden Daniels.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The silky, smooth playmaker could be the next Ohio State wideout to take the NFL by storm. Before he gets a chance to take on that challenge, he will have an opportunity to showcase his big-play talents in a tournament that could boost his stock as a WR1. Measuring 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Tate is a long-strider with the speed to blow past defenders on vertical routes, but he is also an improved route-runner with a knack for finding open windows at intermediate range. With the junior pass catcher displaying outstanding hand-eye coordination and ballerina-like body control, Tate is a dazzling playmaker with the potential to deliver the explosive plays needed to light up the scoreboard at any level.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

After surprisingly emerging as the Crimson Tide’s No.1 receiver, Bernard has piqued the interest of scouts looking for a dependable complementary playmaker to add to the lineup. The 6-foot-1, 204-pounder is a crafty slot receiver with the sticky hands and dependable receiving skills to flourish as a "chain mover" as a pro. While his role has expanded beyond slot duty in 2025, he terrorized opponents between the hashes, while also showing intriguing playmaking potential on fly sweeps and traditional handoffs from the backfield. As a versatile weapon with a playing style and skills that translate well to the pro game, Bernard could creep up draft charts with a stellar performance in the College Football Playoff.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The ultra-athletic tight end creates headaches for defensive coordinators tasked with coming up with game plans to neutralize his impact as a big play specialist. Despite being listed as a tight end, Sadiq is an offensive weapon who has been showcased as a "Y" (tight end), "H" (H-Back), and slot receiver in a scheme that leverages his superior athleticism and playmaking skills on the perimeter. The Oregon standout dazzles as a pass catcher, but might earn more kudos as a dominant blocker at the point of attack. His size, strength and agility enable him to stonewall defenders at the line or knock linebackers and safeties out of the hole as a lead blocker.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The three-year junior is a high-end tackle prospect with a mauler/brawler approach that enables him to dominate defenders in the running game. He bullies defenders at the point of attack, utilizing his superior size and heavy hands to set the tone for a unit that takes pride in overwhelming opponents with physicality and force. Although the Miami product remains a work in progress as a pass protector, he dominates his fair share of one-on-ones and possesses the quickness to adapt to speed rushers at the next level. With the College Football Playoff providing Mauigoa an opportunity to showcase his skills to the football world, the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder could solidify his spot at OT1 by the end of the tournament.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The massive blind side tackle has a chance to be the first left tackle off the board, if he can display "franchise" potential as a pass protector throughout the tournament. The former five-star recruit possesses the tools evaluators covet (size, length and agility), but his film is littered with sacks allowed and inconsistent play. While coaches will watch the postseason to see if his flaws are correctable, scouts will monitor his competitiveness, resiliency and feistiness to see if he possesses the core traits and mentality to emerge as a "dawg" at the next level.

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

As an explosive athlete with hybrid skills as a designated pass rusher and middle linebacker, Reese is a premier prospect for teams looking for a disruptive playmaker to build around. The Ohio State star is a speed-rushing specialist who can produce sacks from a three-point stance or a standup position. Additionally, Reese can attack the middle of the pocket as a blitz specialist, blowing through creases at the point of attack. With the third-year junior displaying outstanding range as a sideline-to-sideline defender, the College Football Playoff could turn into a showcase event for the ultra-explosive playmaker.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

If you are looking for a throwback linebacker with a numbers-to-numbers range and exceptional diagnostic skills, Allen is the defender to watch in the College Football Playoff. The Georgia standout controls the box as an instinctive defender with outstanding awareness. He quickly tracks down running backs and quarterbacks, displaying elite speed, burst and range for a second-level defender. While Allen appeals to traditionalists who favor old-school linebackers with "thump" and toughness, the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder flashes the athleticism and explosiveness to handle some of the exotic duties in coverage. Given a chance to showcase his skills on the biggest stage, the scouting community could gain a greater appreciation for Allen by the end of the playoffs.

Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The rugged defensive end overwhelms defenders with his strength and explosiveness. Bain terrorizes quarterbacks off the edge, exhibiting exceptional first-step quickness and closing speed while turning the corner. Although his stellar traits have not turned into elite production, Bain’s high motor and relentless spirit make him a perfect complementary player opposite an elite rusher at the next level. In the College Football Playoff, scouts will study his game to see if he has the potential to play the lead role as a designated pass rusher or is best suited for a complementary spot. How well he fares in his one-on-ones against elite opponents could significantly impact his draft stock in April.

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The speed-rushing phenom dominated Big 12 competition with his explosiveness and burst off the edge. Bailey’s exceptional first-step quickness and relentless pursuit overwhelmed blockers at the line, with few pass protectors capable of shadowboxing with the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder. Though he needs to refine his signature moves (dip-and-rip, bull rush and spin move), the fourth-year senior possesses the instincts and motor to develop into a monster as a pro. As coaches and scouts spend the next month assessing his work in the College Football Playoff, evaluators could view Bailey as a top-10 talent with untapped potential.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Safeties are rarely touted as franchise players, but Downs is a unicorn with "take over the game" potential as a third-level defender. The former five-star recruit transforms the defense with his exceptional instincts, awareness and playmaking skills. Whether positioned near the box or stationed in the deep middle, Downs has the green light to attack the ball from anywhere on the field. While his freelancing is encouraged in the Buckeyes’ NFL-like scheme, the All-American routinely makes "splash" plays within the defense's structure or on educated guesses outside the system. Given how those superstar privileges helped the Buckeyes’ defense crush opponents, scouts will tune in to see if Downs continues to deliver game-changing plays in the postseason.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.