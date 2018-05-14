Dive play: Browns coach jumping into Lake Erie for charity

CLEVELAND (AP) Hue Jackson’s shuddering season with the Cleveland Browns will include one last chill.

The coach is keeping his promise and plans to jump into Lake Erie on June 1 in an event for charity and hopefully wash away two long, losing seasons.

Jackson announced Monday on the team’s Twitter account that he will take a dip into the chilly waters in a few weeks. As the Browns were staggering toward a winless 2017 season, Jackson vowed that if the team didn’t improve on its 1-15 record from the previous year that he would take the plunge.

Well, the Browns made history as the second NFL team to go 0-16 and now it’s time for Jackson to pay up.

And get wet.

Jackson pledged that for every Browns employee that joins him in the water he will donate $100 to his foundation, which combats human trafficking in Northeast Ohio. Jackson said his goal is to raise $15,000.

Jackson and his wife, Michelle, began the Hue Jackson Foundation last summer.

The team did not reveal any other details for the private event.

Despite going 1-31 in his two seasons, Jackson kept his job and now he’s hoping his splashdown can symbolize a new beginning for the Browns.

”I’m hoping to also cleanse ourselves of all the losing for the past two seasons by jumping in,” he said.

