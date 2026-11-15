2026 NFL Odds Week 11: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 13 Games

NFL Week 11 is nearly here, and it kicks off with an AFC South showdown between the Colts and Texans on Thursday night.

The Falcons, Browns, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks have byes.

Here are the lines for every Week 11 matchup at bet365 Sportsbook as of Nov. 16.

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THURSDAY, NOV. 19

Spread: Texans -10.5

Moneyline: Texans -550, Colts +400

O/U: 44.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

Spread: Chiefs -16.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -1500, Cardinals +875

O/U: 40.5

Spread: Panthers -1.5

Moneyline: Panthers -134, Ravens +114

O/U: 44.5

Spread: Bills -16.5

Moneyline: Bills -1800, Dolphins +975

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Bears -10.5

Moneyline: Bears -575, Saints +425

O/U: 48.5

Spread: Steelers -4.5

Moneyline: Steelers -198, Eagles +164

O/U: 38.5

Spread: Lions -5.5

Moneyline: Lions -250, Buccaneers +205

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -440, Titans +340

O/U: 52.5

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Moneyline: Chargers -180, Jets +150

O/U: 40.5

Spread: Jaguars -6.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -270, Giants +220

O/U: 46.5

Spread: Broncos -9.5

Moneyline: Broncos -525, Raiders +390

O/U: 40.5

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -163, Vikings +138

O/U: 45.5

MONDAY, NOV. 23

Spread: Bengals -4.5

Moneyline: Bengals -230, Commanders +185

O/U: 51.5