Bengals hire Callahan as coordinator, add 3 other coaches

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals coach Zac Taylor has made his first hires, bringing in longtime friend Brian Callahan as offensive coordinator.

The Bengals also hired Jim Turner as offensive line coach, James Casey as tight ends coach and Ben Martin as assistant offensive line coach on Thursday.

Taylor was hired from the Rams, where he was the quarterbacks coach. He’s known Callahan since their college days. Callahan was the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders last season. Taylor plans to call the plays.

Callahan will be the Bengals’ third offensive coordinator in the last three years. They finished last on offense in 2017 and were near the bottom again last season, when quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver A.J. Green were hurt.