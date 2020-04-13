With the 2020 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Joel Klatt’s serving up version 1.0 of his 2020 NFL Mock Draft.

The top two picks are all but locked in, and from there, defense and the offensive line rule the top 10 — with a certain big name quarterback prospect headed to sunny southern California at No. 6. So without further ado, here are the top 32 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Klatt!

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Henderson,CB, Florida

17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

22. Minnesota VIkings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

24. New Orleans Saints: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

25. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

26. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

29. Tennessee Titans: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Come for the Mock Top 10 stay for the sick quarantine haircut 🤣🤣 https://t.co/L1pQ8uqtQc — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 10, 2020

Picks by position:

Offense: 16

WR: 8

OT: 5

QB: 2

RB: 1

Defense: 16

CB: 5

DE/Edge: 4

LB: 2

DT: 2

S: 2

LB/S: 1