Joel Klatt’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
With the 2020 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Joel Klatt’s serving up version 1.0 of his 2020 NFL Mock Draft.
The top two picks are all but locked in, and from there, defense and the offensive line rule the top 10 — with a certain big name quarterback prospect headed to sunny southern California at No. 6. So without further ado, here are the top 32 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Klatt!
My first Mock Draft for this year #NFLDraft2020 @NFLonFOX @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/tLbvqGZjtfArticle continues below ...
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 11, 2020
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson
5. Miami Dolphins: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
16. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Henderson,CB, Florida
17. Dallas Cowboys: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
18. Miami Dolphins: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
19. Las Vegas Raiders: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
22. Minnesota VIkings: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
23. New England Patriots: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
24. New Orleans Saints: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
25. Minnesota Vikings: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
26. Miami Dolphins: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
28. Baltimore Ravens: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
29. Tennessee Titans: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
31. San Francisco 49ers: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Come for the Mock Top 10
stay for the sick quarantine haircut 🤣🤣 https://t.co/L1pQ8uqtQc
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 10, 2020
Picks by position:
Offense: 16
WR: 8
OT: 5
QB: 2
RB: 1
Defense: 16
CB: 5
DE/Edge: 4
LB: 2
DT: 2
S: 2
LB/S: 1