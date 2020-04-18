With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

Talk about a Big 3.

On April 18, 1998, the NFL hosted Day 1 of the 1998 NFL Draft at Madison Square Garden. And on that day, three future legends arrived on the big stage.

The No. 1 overall pick was the man you see above, Peyton Manning.

Over the course of his four years at the University of Tennessee, Manning became the school’s all-time passing leader and only loss six games as a starter. He was a shoo-in for the top pick.

However, despite a senior season that included 3,819 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 wins, Manning finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

That honor went to Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson, the No. 4 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

In college, it didn’t take Woodson long to become a legend at the University of Michigan. As a freshman, he was named to the All Big 10 First Team and was named Big 10 Freshman of the Year, and as a sophomore, he was named college football’s Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American.

However, it was all just a precursor to his junior year, a season in which he led the Wolverines to an undefeated record and share of the national title, ultimately resulting in Woodson winning the Heisman Trophy.

Woodson remains the only defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy in the history of the award.

The third future NFL legend and only current Hall of Fame player from that the ’98 draft – Manning and Woodson will be eligible for induction in 2021 – is Randy Moss, who was picked 21st by the Minnesota Vikings.

Moss’s talent and college production was worthy of a higher pick. In 28 games at Marshall University, Moss – who was also a Heisman finalist in 1997 – caught 174 balls for 3,529 yards and 54 touchdowns.

However, legal troubles in high school and his early college years led teams to pass on him at the top of the draft.

You know what they say about hindsight – it’s 20/20.

Between the three NFL superstars – Manning, Woodson and Moss – are 29 Pro Bowl selections, 15 First Team All-Pro selections, 5 NFL MVPs (all belonging to Manning) and 3 Super Bowl titles.

Moss holds the NFL records for receiving touchdowns in a season (23) and receiving touchdowns as a rookie (17). Manning holds the NFL records for passing touchdowns in a season (55) and passing yards in a season (5,477). Woodson led the NFL in interceptions in 2009 and 2011, and was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.