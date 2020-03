As expected, the impact of NFL free agency was significant on the NFL Draft, which is just over a month away. Some expected moves made Mock Draft 6.0 look prescient — the Patriots drafting a QB at 23 — while others did not (the Chargers didn’t land a QB in free agency, so they’ll be taking one at No. 6). There was some movement in the Top 10, and the 49ers also now have a second first round pick.

With the wheels of free agency still turning, and knowing that things can change on a dime, let's get to Mock Draft 7.0!