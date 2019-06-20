Urias scheduled to start for Los Angeles against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (31-41, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-25, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

BOTTOM LINE:

The Dodgers are 19-8 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .341, good for first in in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .437.

The Giants have gone 15-18 against division opponents. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the team with an OBP of .364. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Dylan Floro recorded his second victory and Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Drew Pomeranz registered his seventh loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .710. Max Muncy is 11-for-30 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Belt leads the Giants with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .442. Kevin Pillar is 12-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Giants: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (hand), Rich Hill: day-to-day (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: day-to-day (back), Pablo Sandoval: day-to-day (hand).