Tigers look to break 3-game slide against Athletics

Oakland Athletics (19-25, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-23, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (1-1, 2.55 ERA, .97 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 2.42 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 9-11 in home games. Detroit is slugging .372 as a unit. Ronny Rodriguez leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Athletics are 5-15 on the road. Oakland has slugged .396 this season. Matt Chapman leads the team with a mark of .532. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with three home runs and is slugging .297. Rodriguez is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 28 RBIs and is batting .236. Matt Olson is 6-for-31 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .192 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).