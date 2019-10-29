This Date in Baseball

Oct. 30

1945 — Branch Rickey signed Jackie Robinson to a minor league contract for the 1946 season with Montreal of the International League.

1956 — The Brooklyn Dodgers sold Ebbets Field to real estate developer Marvin Kratter. Kratter leased the stadium back to the Dodgers through the 1959 season before using the site for a housing development.

1963 — Sandy Koufax of Los Angeles became the second player to win the Cy Young and MVP in the same year. Koufax beat out Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals for the MVP award.

1974 — Oakland’s Catfish Hunter, who led the league with 25 wins and a 2.49 ERA, was voted the American League’s Cy Young winner.

2001 — Roger Clemens and Mariano Rivera shut down Arizona for a 2-1 win that cut the Diamondbacks’ World Series lead to 2-1. The Yankees were backed by an early home run by Jorge Posada and a tiebreaking single by Scott Brosius in the sixth inning.

2010 — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer in the second inning, Josh Hamilton added a solo shot in the fifth and the Texas Rangers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 to close to 2-1 in the World Series.

2013 — David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox capped their remarkable turnaround by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 to win their third World Series championship in 10 seasons. For the first time since Babe Ruth’s team back in 1918, Boston won the title at Fenway.

2015 — David Wright and Curtis Granderson homered, rookie Noah Syndergaard pitched six effective innings and the New York Mets roughed up the Kansas City Royals 9-3, cutting their World Series deficit to 2-1.

2016 — Aroldis Chapman got eight outs in the longest relief appearance of his career and the Chicago Cubs held off Cleveland 3-2, cutting the Indians‘ lead in the World Series 3-2. Kris Bryant’s homer sparked a three-run burst in the fourth inning that gave Jon Lester and the Cubs the lead.

Today’s birthday: Joe Panik, 29.