St. Louis Cardinals to visit the Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals (23-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-21, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (3-0, 5.35 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (3-1, 1.21 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Marcell Ozuna and the Cardinals will take on Atlanta at SunTrust Park.

The Braves are 10-11 in home games. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .330, good for fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .396.

The Cardinals are 9-10 on the road. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .348. The Cardinals won the last meeting 14-3. Jack Flaherty earned his fourth victory and Kolten Wong went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Mike Foltynewicz registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with eight home runs and is batting .280. Nick Markakis is 7-for-34 with a triple, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .541. Yadier Molina is 14-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: day-to-day (back).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).