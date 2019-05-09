Rockies host the Giants in division play

San Francisco Giants (16-20, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-20, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Derek Holland (1-4, 5.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-5, 5.90 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: NL West opponents Colorado and San Francisco will square off at Coors Field.

The Rockies are 4-9 against opponents from the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Nolan Arenado leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Giants are 9-11 on the road. San Francisco is hitting a collective .222 this season, led by Steven Duggar with an average of .265. The Giants won the last meeting 14-4. Madison Bumgarner earned his second victory and Mac Williamson went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Antonio Senzatela took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 45 hits and is batting .310. Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-39 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 21 RBIs and is batting .197. Evan Longoria is 7-for-22 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 7.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .253 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Erik Kratz: 10-day IL (hamstring).