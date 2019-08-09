Quantrill expected to start as Padres host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (52-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (53-61, fourth in the NL West)

; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-9, 7.24 ERA) Padres: Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.57 ERA)

The Padres are 22-26 against the rest of their division. San Diego is slugging .431 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .607 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Rockies are 23-29 against division opponents. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .268 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .324. The Padres won the last meeting 9-3. Matt Strahm earned his fifth victory and Tatis Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Jon Gray took his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 30 home runs and is slugging .542. Tatis Jr. is 13-for-43 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 26 home runs home runs and is slugging .566. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-39 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 3-7, .298 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad).

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).