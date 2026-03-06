World Baseball Classic
Lucas Ramirez Homers for Brazil in WBC With Dad Manny Ramirez Watching
World Baseball Classic

Lucas Ramirez Homers for Brazil in WBC With Dad Manny Ramirez Watching

Updated Mar. 7, 2026 1:25 a.m. ET

Manny Ramirez hit plenty of home runs in his 19-year major league career — 555, to be exact.

On Friday night at Daikin Park, the 12-time All-Star relished watching someone else go yard when his son Lucas Ramirez hit a leadoff homer for Brazil against the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

Like father, like son.

The 20-year-old sent Logan Webb’s second pitch into the seats in right field to cut the Americans' lead to 2-1 after Aaron Judge hit a two-run shot in the top of the inning.

"I was looking forward for him to do something special," Manny Ramirez told The Associated Press. "So, he’s been working so hard all year round and I’m proud of him."

Lucas Ramirez is playing for Brazil because his mother, Juliana Ramirez, was born and raised in São Paulo. She was at the ballpark Friday night and beamed after her son’s big hit.

The younger Ramirez was a 17th-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2024 draft and he spent last season playing in class A, batting .266 with three homers, 30 RBIs and six stolen bases.

He also played for Brazil in the 2026 WBC qualifiers and went 5 for 13.

Manny Ramirez, a two-time World Series champion and the 2004 World Series MVP, would have been thrilled to see his son homer against any team, but it made it more special for him to do it against one of the top teams in the tournament.

"Oh yeah, they’re No. 1," he said.

And he thinks the big hit will give his son a boost for the upcoming season.

"It’s going to be more special for him because that’s going to give him — he’s going to be ready for the season," Ramirez said. "I hope he’s going to do good."

Lucas Ramirez is wearing the No. 24 his father donned for most of his career in the WBC. And Manny Ramirez is thrilled to see his son succeed.

"I’m proud of him," he said. "Thank God for this opportunity that he has."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 World Baseball Classic Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Every Game on FOX

2026 World Baseball Classic Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Every Game on FOX

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes