Pirates in action against the Diamondbacks following Musgrove’s strong outing

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-20, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 9-11 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .455, good for third in the National League. Christian Walker leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Pirates are 12-9 on the road. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Josh Bell with a mark of .390. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-2. Joe Musgrove notched his second victory and Bell went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Luke Weaver registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 24 extra base hits and is batting .286. David Peralta has 15 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bell leads the Pirates with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .704. Gregory Polanco is 11-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .277 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: 10-day IL (thumb), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (left side strain), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).